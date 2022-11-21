"To us, the innocent children of a sleepy country town, motor racing was an alien world," he writes. "In a place where utes and tractors ruled the roads, the pencil-thin racing cars looked like rocketships and their pilots appeared to be as indestructible as the man of steel who appeared on our television screens, Superman. To us these superheroes seemed immortal. On Friday, February 28, 1964, that perception of invincibility was shattered."