Motor racing fans wearing ties and trilby hats watch on outside a pub as cars flash by barely metres away.
Despite an operating level crossing just round the corner, the drivers appear far more focused on speed than safety, their vehicles nudging nearly 300kmh around the circuit but devoid of such practicalities as roll cages, harnesses and fire extinguishers, their helmets well described as being mere "pudding bowls".
The only apparent precautions protecting the spectators are some bales of hay, a flimsy wire fence and a sign advising them - somewhat superfluously - that "Motor racing is dangerous". As one of the world champions speeding by noted, even the sign is facing the wrong way.
Far from being terrified, the spectators appear thrilled. The action is so close that one story even describes a motorcycle racer grabbing a beer from a patron as he raced by.
The name of the pub is visible, but it is the brewery banner which more readily locates the scene, proclaiming, as it does: "Boag's ale."
Such was life for one weekend each year at Longford in the 1950s and '60s.
And such is the ideal picture to adorn the cover of Neil Kearney's definitive history of the practise, titled Longford - The Legend of a Little Town With a Big Motor, published by Forty South and priced at $65.
For 15 years, Longford played host to motor racing royalty. Seven Formula One world champions were among those that made the pilgrimage to a 7.24-kilometre circuit featuring clattering wooden bridges, ditches, hedges, hay bales, houses, train tracks and even a viaduct. And yet it remained the fastest track in the Southern Hemisphere for almost 30 years - until the Australian Grand Prix was moved to Albert Park.
Having been born in Longford's Toosey Memorial Hospital during this golden era and a self-described lifelong Longford Football Club supporter, it is with undisguised pride that Kearney states: "Between 1953 and 1968, over the long weekend in March, the world's most famous racing drivers and motorcyclists found their way to our bush town at the bottom of the globe, a speck on the map of Australia's smallest state."
There is so much to learn here, not least that an Australian land speed record of 265kmh was set by Austin Miller (who held lap records at Symmons Plains, Baskerville and Phillip Island) on the sands of Bakers Beach near Port Sorell in November 1961 and was only broken three years later by Donald Campbell's jet-powered Bluebird.
The Longford Motor Racing Association's letter, dated December 1959, inviting Jack Brabham to inspect the circuit - and offering to cover his travel expenses - was a masterstroke.
The meeting became the biggest annual sporting event in Tasmania and featured every F1 world champion of the 1960s.
Longford's entire finances make for fascinating reading. The 1966 meet cost $40,000 of which $23,000 was appearance fees. Such was the reliance on volunteers that general expenses ran to just $27.91 while the broadcast rights fee was a mere $420.
Kearney is a delightful storyteller. He fluctuates between using the drivers' surnames - as a journalist would - and Christian names - as a fan would. Kearney is clearly both.
As the cover blurb states: "(He) digs up the secrets and relives the classic tales of adventure, drama, comedy and tragedy in the remarkable era when the world came to his home town."
He uses lovely analogies, not least describing cars awaiting the start as being "screaming and furious, like wasps trapped in a jar".
And his personal recollections range from heart-warming to spine-chilling - recalling teachers struggling to retain pupils' attention amid the roar of engines practising nearby and later watching in horror as the first of the circuit's four fatalities occurred directly in front of him at the location shown on the cover. Thrown free from his disintegrating car, the body of American driver Tim Mayer landed 20 metres from Kearney, then aged just eight.
"To us, the innocent children of a sleepy country town, motor racing was an alien world," he writes. "In a place where utes and tractors ruled the roads, the pencil-thin racing cars looked like rocketships and their pilots appeared to be as indestructible as the man of steel who appeared on our television screens, Superman. To us these superheroes seemed immortal. On Friday, February 28, 1964, that perception of invincibility was shattered."
As Kearney notes: "The hurdle that Longford could never overcome was the circuit's lack of safety. By today's standards, the safety precautions were primitive (while) Formula One racing in that era was so treacherous that almost a third of drivers died at the wheel."
Even Brabham called Longford: "Fantastically dangerous"
It must have been one of the highlights of Kearney's 50 years in newspapers and television when he accompanied Brabham around what was left of the Longford circuit in 1992 to film a nostalgia piece for the Nine Network a quarter of a century after his last competitive lap there.
Kearney, who has reported on 10 Olympic Games and produced documentaries on the official histories of the Melbourne Cup and AFL, admits writing about his home town was something of a labour of love.
"This book is not just a ramble down memory lane, as enjoyable as that is. It is a search to find out how Longford did it ... it was a time when a little town, a little town with a big motor, did something extraordinary."
Ending by lamenting the town's lack of legacy and subsequent missed tourism opportunity, Kearney adds: "How fortunate we were to witness that colourful and carefree chapter in history."
You don't have to be a petrolhead to enjoy a well-told account of a fascinating and often downplayed tale of Tasmanian sport.
Somewhat unselfishly, Kearney has solved the annual dilemma of what to buy difficult relatives for Christmas.
The book can be bought through longfordmotorracingbook.com or at Longford Newsagency and Petrarch's Bookshop.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
