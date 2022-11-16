The Examiner
The Tamar Valley Cycling Challenge commences this Sunday

By Shiarna Barnett
November 17 2022 - 6:00am
Leigh Dyson (Rotary Club of Youngtown) and Craig Perkins (Rotary Club of Central Launceston)

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Sally's Ride, the Rotary Club of Central Launceston will be holding the Tamar Valley Cycling Challenge to raise funds for youth suicide prevention in Tasmania.

