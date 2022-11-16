To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Sally's Ride, the Rotary Club of Central Launceston will be holding the Tamar Valley Cycling Challenge to raise funds for youth suicide prevention in Tasmania.
"A big part of the cycle challenge is to encourage more people to take part in cycling around the city and through the Tamar Valley," event committee chairman Craig Perkins said.
"We all know we need to be more active to stay healthy, and cycling is a great way to do that with family and friends."
There will be something for everyone of all ages and fitness levels with five rides to choose from including St.Lukes Health 10km off-road family ride, Foot & Playsted Pty Ltd 35km ride, Tas Gas 50km ride, Briggs & Associates 70km ride and the ALA Partners 100km Sally's Ride. E-bikes are welcome on all rides.
Sally's Ride first took place in 2002. Sally Fletcher rode 1400 kilometres around Tasmania to raise funds for Tasmanian mental health.
The event was expanded in 2009 to create The Tamar Valley Cycle Challenge by collaborating with the Rotary Club of Central Launceston.
All funds raised will go towards mental health awareness, Australian Rotary Health research to help improve the mental health of young Australians and to The Black Dog Institute to support the development of LifeBuoy, a smartphone application to help young Australians manage their day-to-day mental health.
There will be family fun at Royal Park including free face painting not only for the kids but also for the big kids, food, Soggy Bottom Boat races and a lot of fun.
Registrations are still open for the different cycling challenges departing across the morning.
Online registrations close this Friday, November 18. On the day registrations can be done can also be done at Royal Park.
Registrations, ride details and donations can be made online at www.sallysride.com.au
