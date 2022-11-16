"Go Izzy" was the catch-cry in the crowd at the NHSSA division 1 athletics carnival on Wednesday at the Northern Athletic Centre.
And it could be heard as Riverside High grade nine Izzy Wing streamed home in the 400 metres, attempting to break her fourth record of the day.
While the 15-year-old missed out on it by a second, she set new 100m, 200m and long jump records earlier.
Wing ran 12.45 seconds in the 100m and 26.14 in the 200m. She broke the records by 0.46 and 0.59 seconds.
She leaped 5.01m and beat the long jump record by two centimetres.
The teenager later enjoyed team success when her grade 9 girls' 4x100m relay team ran 54.71, shaving 0.03 seconds off the record.
All four of Wings' feats were All Schools meet records which covers all three NHSSA carnivals.
She was ecstatic to get records under her belt at the start of the season.
"The 100m felt good, I'd just come from high jump and the winds were all right," she said.
"But the 200m was a bit iffy because there was a crosswind.
"You've got to push through the wind and drive harder on the bends making sure you don't tighten up."
It was a great hit-out for Wing who is preparing for nationals which will be held in Adelaide from December 9-11.
She'll compete in the 100m, 200m, 100m hurdles, javelin and 4x100m relay.
Wing is also a keen heptathlete and came third in the under-16 national combined event in Sydney earlier this year.
Elsewhere on the track, Prospect High's Henry Marston and Kings Meadows' Jess Bula were going to toe-to-toe in what shapes up as brilliant rivalry for years to come.
Marston, 14, won the grade eight triple jump with his 10.96m effort ahead of Bula who jumped 10.84m
Marston also won the 200m in 25.10 seconds with Bula right on his tail and home in 25.74.
The Prospect student also triumphed in the long jump, registering 5.46m.
Bula, 14, struck back in the 100m with a 12.38 dash as Marston finished 0.15 seconds behind.
Bula claimed the high jump and got close to breaking the record with his 1.75m leap.
Marston was stoked to achieve a personal best as he got to 1.70m.
"It was also good considering we started the high jump before going over to run the 200m and then came back and finished the high jump," he said.
Bula loved the 100m.
"Henry and I were neck and neck the whole race," he said.
Marston also relished that battle.
"We definitely enjoy running with each other because it's so close the whole time," he said.
"I think that's the best sort of rivalry you can have. There's no bad blood we just enjoy it the whole time and it's really good. We push each other to go better."
Bula agreed Marston brought out the best in him.
"Today's been pretty good, I love running with Henry, love competing with him," he said.
While Marston does Little Athletics and competes in senior athletics with Newstead, Bula isn't involved in an athletics club.
"I want to get him out there though, it'd be fun," Marston said.
Bula, who enjoys basketball, said he might take up athletics in the next couple of years but not at the moment.
While they've known each other for a while, the young guns hadn't gone head-to-head at a carnival before.
"I couldn't compete last year because I had a fracture in my shoulder blade," Marston said.
"We didn't really compete against each other in primary school because Jess was in the Launceston schools group and I was out at Westbury."
Marston will compete in long jump and high jump in Adelaide.
Riverside's Sam Rugari broke a meet record in the grade 9 boys' shot put. He threw 13.66m and beat the record by 13cm.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
