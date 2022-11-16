Australians can't just wish away the virus

A NEW wave of COVID-19 would once have dominated every discussion.
It is perhaps a sign of the strain delivered by the past two years that growing case numbers, coupled with a cruise ship's arrival bearing hundreds of confirmed cases, are failing to trigger the sirens we might have expected a year or two ago.
There are few mandated restrictions in place regarding the virus now, with compulsory masks on planes wound back and isolation periods no longer dictated by governments. At the same time case numbers are rising, there is concern the figures fall short of the true count as testing dwindles.
The return to individual responsibility, including whether to stay home with a positive test, is all but complete.
That carries many benefits, particularly for businesses struck hard by losing staff or customers in an unpredictable environment, but the belief we are back to the normal we expected in 2019 is a delusion.
While the shift away from government powers is welcome after the stringent lockdowns endured in recent years - and particularly as Christmas approaches after a disrupted silly season last year - we can but hope the idiom that common sense is less than common proves false. Measures to reduce transmission, such as working from home and wearing masks in crowded public places, should not be on the table only as a matter of complying with the law.
They are simple interventions that can hamper the spread with minimal disruption.
The appetite for lockdowns and severe rules had certainly faded this year before they were removed.
PCR testing centres have dwindled in number, with rapid antigen tests taking their place for many of those who need a result.
No one wants or expects to see the harshest measures reintroduced, but that is not an argument against taking the simplest of steps where we can. The reality is that case numbers are rising, and the shield of vaccination is an imperfect one. The chances of avoiding ever needing lockdowns are increased if we take easier measures ourselves where we can to avoid such a sharp correction.
We can forget about COVID if we so choose, but it is unlikely COVID will completely forget about us.
