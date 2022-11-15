Carols by Candlelight is here again and will be held at Country Club Tasmania on Sunday, December 18, from 5.30pm until 9.30pm.
City of Launceston deputy mayor Matthew Garwood, who is also the Carols by Candlelight music co-ordinator, Country Club general manager Ross Hannah and Carols by Candlelight president Sandy Astill were present at the launch to donate $5000 to the Empty Stocking Appeal.
"It's a thrill to be part of such an amazing community initiative such as Carols by Candlelight and we're really proud to be sponsors. It's a lovely community event." Mr Hannah said.
"This year is our second year sponsoring and we're proud to have it here at Country Club Tasmania."
The event is embracing a more 'sustainable approach' in 2022. The audience is encouraged to download the songbook from the website.
A $5000 donation was collected from 2021 candle sales and donations from audiences and the Launceston West and West Tamar Rotary clubs.
Carols by Candlelight would not be possible without the dedication of the volunteer committee who work for nine months to bring the event to life, including raising the funds needed to stage the event.
This year, the event had 31 corporate sponsors, including their Platinum 'Event Angels' from Country Club Tasmania and Hotondo Homes, who enabled the Carols committee to raise $60,000 in cash and provide other infrastructure.
"I just wanted to say how humbling it has been with the amount of corporate support," Ms Astill said.
"Thirty-one different businesses have pulled together to ensure that this event happens this year."
Ms Astill mentioned that she owes a great deal of gratitude to the performers, musicians and dancers and ground crew, who of which donate their time to bring Launceston's largest free family event to life.
The committee are also excited to announce the inclusion of an extra event in 2023 - Launceston's Christmas in July - a mid-year event which will become the signature fundraising event to raise the funds needed for our 2023 Carols by Candlelight.
The Empty Stocking Appeal also received a generous donation from the Launceston Scale Model Club. Richard Tarr of the club presented a $1000 cheque this afternoon.
The funds were raised at the clubs Scale Model Expo on Saturday, October 22.
