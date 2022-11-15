Three Northern companies and a company on the North-West coast are among seven businesses selected to receive government grants of up to $100,000 to help fund an expansion of manufacturing capabilities, the state government confirmed on Tuesday.
The Advanced Manufacturing Accelerating Growth Programme encourages manufacturers to invest in new equipment to support growth into new markets or expand current ones.
The seven businesses awarded under the third round of the programme will share in $619,000 to help fund expansions, according to Madeleine Ogilvie, Minister for Advanced Manufacturing and Defence Industries.
Westbury-based farm equipment maker Delmade received a $100,000 grant, while Deloraine-based lighting manufacturer Decrolux received $78,493.
Hamilton Cunningham, sales director at Delmade, said it was "good to see the government support local manufacturing businesses".
His company, which has been operating as a family business since 1974, plans to use the grant money to fund some of the cost of an expansion into automated welding.
"We are looking to increase and grow the output and to continue to try to increase the distribution in Tasmania and mainland Australia. So with the grant, we are going to be going down the robotic welding path," he said.
On the North-West coast, Wynyard-based mining and defence equipment manufacturer was awarded $100,000 under the programme to help fund purchase of welding equipment needed for a project to supply artillery to the Army.
