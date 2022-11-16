Sidewaters still happy hunting grounds

Continuing heavy rain has lifted Northern rivers over their banks yet again and anglers can expect their trout to be looking for tucker in sidewaters now certainly well-known to them.
While levels of the South Esk and Macquarie River systems are particularly high, also worth checking are the North Esk, Meander and North-Eastern coastal rivers.
Up top, however, Laughing Jack Lagoon's water level will gradually be lowered from mid-November by Hydro Tasmania in preparing for work on its cofferdam outlet from next January to March.
Water is expected to fall below the usual operating level and while amenities will remain open and anglers can continue, they should expect shallow, cloudy water, underwater obstacles exposed and softer, perhaps inaccessible shores.
Hydro Tasmania advises of better news at Arthurs Lake where the Gunns Marsh Road is now open to the northern end of Cowpaddock Bay although remaining closed farther on until further notice.
This will please anglers fishing this bay's flooded shores, probably including one fly-fisher checking for water measuring at least 8 degrees on his thermometer.
Meanwhile, boaters on Arthurs spinning with lures while drifting east of Brazendale Island caught plenty of brownies recently. Pleasing catches have also been reported from Little Pine Lagoon, Lakes Crescent, Leake, Echo and Four Springs.
Curries River Dam maybe closer and one visitor was happy with the brownie and rainbow he bagged.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.