Tasmania's Health Complaints Commissioner is receiving hundreds of extra complaints while working in an understaffed office.
More than 765 Tasmanians complained about health services across the state in 2021/2022, which represented a 75 per cent increase on the previous year where 440 complaints were received.
A majority of the complaints related to issues with treatment services.
Other complaints related to poor communication, access to services and failure to prescribe medication.
The remaining related to complaints about facilities and the professional conduct of health professionals, including competence, sexual misconduct, discrimination and misinformation.
Up to 251 complaints were assessed and dismissed and then no further action was taken, 274 were closed following a quick pathway process, and 83 were closed after formal assessment.
Of all the complaints, 86 per cent were followed up within three months, and 14 per cent took much longer, stretching beyond 180 days, one year and beyond.
Health Complaints Commissioner Richard Connock said expected outcomes from complaints varied.
"When there is an adverse outcome from an episode of care, most complainants want to understand what happened, and why it happened, and are often seeking an apology, ongoing care and, or, compensation," Mr Connock said.
"They also want to know what can be done to prevent what happened to them happening to someone else."
Mr Connock said his office had operated with 2.6 full time staff, due to circumstances largely out of its control.
"This contributed to a large backlog in enquiries and complaints, which in turn contributed to the large number of cases carried forward," he said.
"For many years we have been reporting on the importance of the role of this office and its inability to properly perform its functions due to inadequate resourcing. We are very fortunate to have received funding to appoint another permanent Senior Investigation Officer and a fixed term Conciliation Officer for the 2022-23 period."
The total number of cases carried forward for 2021-2022 was 80, while the number of active cases at the end of the period jumped 263 per cent from the previous year, with 290 active cases remaining.
