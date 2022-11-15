The Examiner
Works of Tasmanian school students to be sent to Prime Minister in response to Uluru Statement

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated November 15 2022 - 6:16pm, first published 5:30pm
Stony Creek Nation Elder Judith-Rose Thomas with Lulu Long, Heidi Schriever and Misgana Barratt at Launceston library.Picture by Phillip Biggs

Almost a year in the making, the From Our Heart to Yours campaign, allowing children to respond to the Uluru Statement From the Heart, has culminated in the launch of a book of their letters and artwork.

