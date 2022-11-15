Almost a year in the making, the From Our Heart to Yours campaign, allowing children to respond to the Uluru Statement From the Heart, has culminated in the launch of a book of their letters and artwork.
Stony Creek Nation Elder Judith-Rose Thomas, Mayor of Launceston Danny Gibson, Reconciliation Tasmania chief executive Mark Redmond and creators of the campaign gathered at the Launceston Library on Tuesday morning to hear statements from participating school students.
Aboriginal elder Judith-Rose Thomas said that she was overwhelmed by the responses.
"To sit and watch the children do their artwork, it was wonderful to see their responses and to see how exactly they felt about the situation and learning more about the history of colonisation and First Nations culture," she said.
State and Federal parliamentarians were presented with copies of the book to take back to their colleagues and the Prime Minister.
Chief executive of Reconciliation Tasmania Mark Redmond said that education was key.
"Some of the stories that were written by young people, students as young as four or five, were just incredible in regards to what our country can do to work towards reconciliation," he said.
"Education is the key, a lot of young people now are learning about Aboriginal culture in schools and they are going home to their parents and grandparents and sharing that."
In May 2017, over 250 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander delegates from all across Australia gathered at Uluru and signed a historical statement, now known as the Uluru Statement From the Heart.
The statement was addressed to the people of Australia and invited them to create a better future through ideas such as enshrining a First Nations Voice in the Australian Constitution.
Created by a group of Reconciliation Tasmania volunteers, the Our Hearts to Yours campaign encouraged school children to respond to the Uluru Statement From the Heart, through letters and art.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
