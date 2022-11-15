Frogs In Suits are one of Tasmania's hottest young rock bands and say the moment they knew they wanted to pursue their dream was when no matter how hard they avoided it, music came back into their lives.
Frogs In Suits were inspired by Grunge, with influences are Smashing Pumpkins, The Strokes, Nirvana, Silverchair and Arctic Monkeys.
Comprised of Harry Yates, lead singer, songwriter, and rhythm guitar, Hamish Lehner, lead guitarist and backup vocals, Jordan Grant on bass and backup vocal and Justin Bailey, drummer and backup vocals, the band have played in pubs, clubs, football fields and sheep paddocks across Tasmania.
The band said their song Headwires - to be released as a single on November 18 - is their first serious attempt to move the music to their generation.
"It was the spontaneous product of many emotions, an overwhelming sense of worthlessness," said Harry.
"I simply couldn't put down the guitar or stop composing lyrics in my head."
The band, who dealt with COVID in their final year of college, said that COVID allowed for them to prepare for the world of gigs as a band.
"One of the interesting things was that the first year of being a band with Justin joining, we didn't play any gigs at all unless it was a college set up," said Harry.
"By the time it was 2021 and we played our first gig, we had eight original songs and a cover. We could play a 45 minute set, because we had a whole year to prepare.
"I saw COVID as a bit of an advantage because it gave us permission to write. We literally could not play any gigs, pubs weren't open, so we had nothing else to do than write and learn our own kind of music."
They have a string of gigs planned for the summer, none bigger than their EP launch party at Backstage Bar and Restaurant in Launceston on December 10.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
