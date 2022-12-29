South Launceston coach Nathan Philip and Launceston captain Cam Lynch have been the standout players with multiple Cricket North player of the round honours from the Greater Northern Cup one-dayers.
Dean Thiesfield (Westbury) v South Launceston
The former Launceston cricketer couldn't have made a better start in his new colours.
The medium-pacer started with the ball, taking out South's middle-order with 3-8 from four overs. He also caught Jackson Young off Nathan Parkin's bowling.
Opening the batting, Thiesfield then scored 35 from 33 balls with a pair of fours and sixes.
The Shamrocks reeled in the Knights' total in 20 overs in a rain-impacted match.
Captain Daniel Murfet was complimentary of Thiesfield's efforts.
"He made a nice start at the top of the batting order with Nathan (Parkin) and he's been bowling well in pre-season," he said.
Nathan Philip (South Launceston) v Riverside
South Launceston coach Philip starred despite the match being a washout. Coming in at number five he blasted 68 not out to take the Knights to 6-163.
He also pouched a catch during Riverside's brief innings.
South skipper Jeremy Jackson lauded Philip's effort after the game.
"It worked out perfectly having Nathan there at the end. In the last four or five overs, he accelerated and took us from an average score to what was quite a good score on that wicket," he said.
Jason Snare (Mowbray) v Wynyard
Snare, batting at five, made 44 from 60 balls in tough conditions in an away loss to Wynyard. He also caught Tigers' opener Dilan Sandagirigoda out before holding onto a wayward shot from Wynyard skipper Mason Hodgetts.
The Eagles were the only northern side that got to play that weekend due to the wet weather. It ended up being a 60-over game.
Following the match, captain Luke Scott said Snare played the conditions well.
"He's generally pretty aggressive and that was the mindset you needed to have on that wicket," he said.
"You had to be prepared to take a few risks and he did that."
Ed Faulkner (Launceston) v Sheffield
Faulkner gave the Lions a chance of victory with his 6-33 from 9.5 overs.
He started by dismissing Sheffield opener Aiden Marshall and then first-drop Mitch Owen before collecting middle and lower-order pegs. The Lions fell 27 runs short of the total at NTCA no. 1.
Coach Andy Gower said Faulkner had a lot of potential.
"Ed's a young fella making his way in A grade cricket. He's been in and out a bit this year and it was really good to see him get some success against Sheffield," he said.
"He bowled really well up front with the new ball and then came back in the middle to late overs and really cashed in with some good line and length."
Cam Lynch (Launceston) v Burnie and Westbury
Launceston captain Lynch was on fire for his side's double-header.
He put in the batting performance of the season so far with his 121 not out from 155 balls, including nine fours and two sixes in the win over Burnie.
Lynch also collected 1-32 from 10 overs.
His effort against Westbury on Sunday was just as good given the Lions knocked off the reigning premiers.
The skipper set up the victory, with his patient 65 runs at the top of the order, taking Launceston to 196.
He terrorised Westbury's tail-enders with 3-16 from four overs.
Coach Andy Gower said he'd love to see Lynch bowl himself more.
"He's been batting at three for the first part of the season just for our own structure. But for him to step up and open both days over that weekend, and perform at the level we know he can, was fantastic," he said.
"He underrates his bowling and I'd like him to bowl more but as captain and as a person that is trying to get the most out of his players, he does tend to under-bowl himself but when he does bowl, he certainly gets results."
James Storay (Mowbray) v South Launceston
It was a stunning all-round display from Storay who scored 58 runs while opening and took 4-26 as the Eagles beat South Launceston by one run at NTCA no. 2. When it came to bowling, he claimed the crucial wicket of Sean Harris (34) who looked to be South's match-winner.
His at-the-death bowling had a massive influence on the outcome of the game which wasn't lost on skipper Luke Scott.
"I think with seven overs to go they only needed 30 with four or five wickets in hand so it was a massive effort from Jim (Storay) and Sam Artis to pull that out for us," he said.
Nathan Philip (South Launceston) v Wynyard
Philip was back in the mix again with his 81 not out from 100 balls, including 10 fours and one six.
He also caught Tigers opener Dilan Sandagirigoda out and provided a run-out assist.
Nathan Philip (South Launceston) v Sheffield
Philip took his fine season to another level with an unbeaten century.
The astonishing knock of 101 from 58 balls featured seven sixes and three fours.
He also took a stumping as wicket-keeper off Ian Labrooy's bowling and assisted with run-outs.
"It was pleasing three guys in our top order were able to turn starts into substantial contributions and obviously we've seen Flip (Philip) play some special innings in our time but that was as special as it gets," Jackson said.
Kieren Hume (Westbury) v Ulverstone
The Shamrocks went down but not without a fight, chasing Ulverstone's 287.
Batting at five, Hume made 59 from 62 balls at a strike rate of 95.16, helping Westbury get to 244.
Hume also clamed 2-30 from his 10 overs, including sending danger man Rhys French back to the sheds.
Ollie Wood (Westbury) v Mowbray
Wood snared two wickets and a catch before scoring 64 not out in the win against Mowbray at Invermay Park.
"For him to come back (from Greater Northern Raiders) and play such a crucial role for us with the bat and in the top five was fantastic. He played some classy batting shots and it was a pleasure to watch," Murfet said.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
