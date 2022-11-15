Win, lose or draw, the happiest rider at Mowbray on Wednesday night will be Hayley McCarthy.
The 31-year-old Rowella jockey will have her first race ride for more than four years on Barato in the Maiden Plate.
She hasn't ridden in a race since winning on Jodi Nicole at Spreyton on September 9 2018.
Shortly after, she broke the talus bone in her foot in a trackwork accident at Longford.
The horse she was riding reared and slipped as it was leaving the track and landed on top of her.
The road back has been long and painful.
She made a brief comeback to riding in trials in June 2020 but nothing further eventuated.
At the time, she expressed doubts about whether she'd ever make it back to the races.
"The bone has now healed but I get a fair bit of arthritis in my foot which can play havoc." she said.
"Everything can seem to be OK then it will flare up.
"I hope to eventually return to the races but whether or not I'll get there is hard to tell."
Fast forward 2-1/2 years and things are looking more hopeful but still not certain.
"I'll have to see how I go ... see how the foot holds up," McCarthy said on Tuesday.
"I've only got the one ride but it's a start."
While awaiting her return to the races, McCarthy has been riding show horses and in barrier trials.
"The show riding is going well but I don't pull up the best," she said.
"The trials have also been going OK so the next step was to see how I go at the races.
"I'm looking forward to it ... it's been hard watching from the sidelines."
McCarthy's return mount Barato is a first-starter prepared by her partner Dylan Clark.
The unraced four-year-old was a close second to Eyes For Ash in a Hobart trial on October 15 before a sixth to Wane's Quest at Longford eight days ago.
"He went really good in Hobart then had a quiet trial at Longford last week," McCarthy said.
"I think he'll enjoy the 1200m (on Wednesday night) and probably the give out of the ground."
Early moves in the TAB fixed-odds markets -
RACE 1: Reward Achiever was the best backed runner in early betting firming from $4 to $3.50.
RACE 2: Waddy Waddy was the biggest early firmer for the meeting, coming in from $7.50 to $4.80.
RACE 4: Early money was for Majestic Diamond ($3.20 to $3) and Hannah's Song ($5 to $4.40).
RACE 5: Wane's Quest took over favouritism at $3.80 after opening at $4.80 and there was good support for former Queenslander Lion's Tooth ($4.40 to $4).
RACE 6: Outbound probably went up the wrong price at $11 and was quickly into $6.50 while there was good support for Queenborough Flyer ($4 to $3.70).
RACE 7: Topweight So Astounding ($6.50 to $4.80) was only horse punters wanted.
RACE 8: Has The Look ($5.50 to $4.60) and Hot Relation ($7.50 to $6.50) had support.
RACE 9: Punters were happy to take $2.40 about favourite Namabaale and he was quickly into $2.20. Outsider Klatten ($19 to $14) was specked.
Tasmanian star Bello Beau is entered for the $175,000 Eureka Stockade at Ballarat on Saturday.
If he starts, he will carry equal topweight of 59kg in the 1400m race restricted to VOBIS Gold qualified horses.
He has the highest rating (72) of the 13 entries.
Trainer Adam Trinder has been keeping his options open for last season's two-year-old of the year and at one stage said he was thinking about taking on the older horses in the Newmarket Handicap at Mowbray in a fortnight.
Bello Beau was a close second in another VOBIS Gold race, the $1 million Showdown, at Caulfield in April.
The Burnie Harness Racing Club has put out an SOS for a new secretary/treasurer.
A post on the club's Facebook page goes as far as to say that, if they don't find one soon, "the club may not be able to operate and harness racing may end in Burnie."
The successful applicant will be paid an honorarium in recognition of their voluntary service.
"We are a very social club supported by a small group of passionate volunteers and our aim is to put on race meetings, including the Burnie Cup, for the whole community to enjoy," the post says.
The closure of the Devonport track led to Burnie being allocated eight meetings this season from October to March.
The two heat winners have both drawn the second row for the $60,000 Evicus Stakes final in Hobart on Sunday night.
Reely Nauti came up with barrier 9 and Gypsy Amour barrier 10.
The two-year-old fillies will race over 1609m whereas the $60,000 Dandy Patch final for the colts and geldings will be 2090m.
The Dandy Patch didn't attract enough runners for heats. The prelude was won by first-starter De Goey who has drawn barrier 4 for the final.
It was be the same field again with the exception of seventh placegetter Camelot Jedimaster who did not accept.
The barrier draws are -
EVICUS: 1 Scarlet Place, 2 Iylac Pakaria, 3 Centurian Miss, 4 Julepe Sanz, 5 Iden Lady Lincoln, 6 Moth Hunter, 7 Mar Bayka, 8 Sabalenka Leis, 9 Reely Nauti, 10 Gypsy Amour, 11 Cee Tee Chelsea, 12 Areyawatchingthis (em), 13 Chasin Frankie.
DANDY PATCH: 1 Bolt Your Socks On, 2 Peanut Sutter, 3 Karalta Artemis, 4 De Goey, 5 Triedtotellya, 6 Nyack, 7 Here's Henry.
The meeting also includes a free-for-all featuring Ryley Major, Lip Reader and The Shallows.
