Helping Tasmanians become more financially literate is a goal for new Bank of us chair Helen Galloway.
"The bank's five-year strategic plan places Tasmanians at the heart of banking, and we intend to assist our customers and Tasmanians more broadly in the quest for greater financial literacy," Ms Galloway said.
Ms Galloway joined the customer-owned bank's board in 2019.
Bank of us described her as "an experienced non-executive director with core skills in commercial strategy, finance, IT and analytics".
It said she was a fellow of CPA Australia, a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and had degrees in information systems and commerce.
"Helen's experience in senior executive roles at large corporate organisations has provided her with the skills and background needed to excel as chair," chief executive Paul Ranson said.
"Helen has been a valuable member of the board since 2019, and I look forward to working closely with her on the future strategic direction of the bank."
Ms Galloway replaces Scott Newton, who was chair since 2020.
He will remain as a director.
The bank has 32,623 customers and seven branches around Tasmania.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
