Launceston houses sitting on market longer, but still among nation's quickest to sell

Launceston's kamikaze housing market is stabilising, but properties are still selling quicker than in most of regional Australia.
Houses in Launceston and the North-East sold within an average of 19 days in the year to August, according to new CoreLogic data.
The figure marked a slowing from the red-hot 13-day average recorded in the previous year, but represented the second-fastest selling time of any regional location bar Toowomba in Queensland (13 days).
In Northern Tasmania, houses sold quickest in the George Town (15 days), Launceston (16) and Meander Valley (17) council areas, and slowest in Dorset (41) and Break O'Day (36).
Knight Frank Launceston's Sam Woolcock said homeowners looking to sell up should expect a four-to-five-week process.
"When it was in the boom you would put a property on the market and it would sell almost within a week, or you'd certainly be getting offers in a week," he said.
"Because the market's been so strong it feels as though having a property on the market for a month is unusual, but historically it's about what it would take to sell a property."
The median house price in Launceston and the North East is $568,000.
Experts expect interest rates to continue rising into 2023, which will drive up mortgages for homeowners.
But Mr Woolcock said a strong jobs market, as well as continued intrastate and interstate interest in Northern Tasmanian properties, meant a drop in prices was unlikely.
"We're expecting time on the market to blow out a little bit more from where it is, but we're certainly not expecting major correction in prices," he said.
"We would expect prices would be fairly steady over the next 12 months."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
