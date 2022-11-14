The Examiner
Scamander River strike gold in Golf Australia bronze stableford

Updated November 15 2022 - 9:56am, first published 9:28am
Scamander River ladies Marg Thompson and Leslie Kellaway, victors in the Golf Australia TAS Bronze Stableford. Picture supplied

Scamander River members Margaret Thompson and Leslie Kellaway won Golf Australia/TAS's bronze stableford event on Monday.

