Scamander River members Margaret Thompson and Leslie Kellaway won Golf Australia/TAS's bronze stableford event on Monday.
Some 25 pairs braved conditions at Riverside when the duo won by a massive 10 points from Kingston Beach, Ulverstone and Bridport with a combined team stableford total of 62 points.
Thompson was the best of the winning pair returning 33 points while Kellaway chipped in with 29. Kingston Beach collected second place on a countback with Sue Falkingham on 30 points and Kaye Nesbitt 22.
Ulverstone took third on a countback with Mary Wyllie and Julie Lee carding 26 points each.
The individual title went to Bridport's Karlene Cuthbertson with 32 stableford points.
St Helens' 100th-year anniversary golf day on Saturday features an open stroke event with gross and net grade prizes.
With a $20 entry fee for visitors, the day offers more than $1000 in prizes. Contact Brett Inmon on 0418 989061 for further information.
The day is to be followed by an anniversary dinner which is sold out but visitors are welcome after 8pm.
Smoking a Titleist number three golf ball with a six iron on the 14th hole at Launceston, Jordan Booth and the preceding group, watched it roll up and in.
Also managing a hole in one was Denis Lockwood on the 10th at Prospect Vale.
Rain postponed Northern Golf's Iris Meek, June Atkinson, Frances Hudson and Shirley Atkinson women's event at Riverside on Sunday. The event will be played, subject to confirmation, at Riverside on December 11. The 44 entrants will be kept up to date.
Swansea Golf Club has joined the East Coast pennant for 2023, with the blessing of Southern Country Association. This will recreate a four-team competition.
Congratulations to Jasper Krushka, of Scottsdale, for becoming state B-grade net champion.
Mygolf junior league starts at 4pm on Saturday at Prospect Vale. Inquiries to Brendan at skate.escape@outlook.com
Mowbray Ladies are holding their spring tournament on November 24. Entries at www.northerngolf.com.au.
The Johns Family charity day for Lifeline is on November 26 at Malahide. Entry forms are at www.northerngolf.com.au/fixtures.html or ring Andrew Johns on 0427 854555.
Richard Sattler and family welcome Northern Golf's juniors to a game at Barnbougle Lost Farm on Sunday, November 27. Invitations have gone to these juniors.
Entries close for City Week at Scamander River on Friday, November 18.
