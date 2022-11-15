A new support service has opened in Launceston to help domestic violence victims gain sustainable employment.
Thrive in the Light, a not-for-profit organisation at 275A Wellington Street, South Launceston, opened on Tuesday with founders Shelly Nath and Sharon Bell aiming to support women to gain or maintain employment so that they are able to have the financial stability to overcome financial and coercive domestic abuse.
"Our main niche is financial support to help those women gain and sustain employment who are currently facing domestic abuse or are coming out of it," Ms Nath said.
"It really hit home for me when we heard that many of these women do not know that they are facing financial or coercive abuse.
"They are made to stay at home to look after the house and look after the child with no financial independence other than living $20 a week.
"They are made to believe that that is what they are expected to do."
Coercive abuse is behaviours such as assaults, threats and intimidation that is used by the abuser to harm, punish or frighten the victim.
These behaviours are used to isolate the victim from support, exploit them, deprived them of independence and control their everyday behaviours.
Signs to look out for include isolating the victim from family, friends and the outside world and taking control over aspects of everyday life such as where the victim can go, who they can see and what they can wear.
Any controlling behaviours are signs for alarm.
Financial abuse is not letting the victim have a job, have access to funds or banks accounts, providing an 'allowance' and denying the victim of entitlements such as property and other assets.
Thrive in the Light services include financial and employment mentoring, advocacy and legal advice. Consultation is free.
The organisation have a psychologist and lawyers for clients.
The organisation has an eligibility criteria that is determined by a client referral, which can be a self-referral or from an external source, such as GP or counsellor.
To find out more call 1300 047 887 or visit thriveinthelight.com.au
