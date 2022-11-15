Triple success for Kings Meadows at Regional High School Tournament

Kings Meadows High School took out three competitions at the North - Regional High School Tournament at Elphin Sports Centre on Sunday.
The school's success came in the 7/8 Boys 2, 7/8 Girls 2 and 9/10 Boys 2 grades.
Scotch Oakburn College and St Patrick's College also walked away with two triumphs each.
St Patrick's College Green defeated St Patrick's College Gold 47-28.
KMHS defeated Scotch Oakburn College Gold 53-25.
Scotch Oakburn College defeated St Patrick's College 23-19.
KMHS defeated St Patrick's College Green 17-16.
St Patrick's College defeated Scotch Oakburn College 66-40.
KMHS defeated St Patrick's College Green 47-41.
Riverside High School defeated St Patrick's College 49-25.
Scotch Oakburn College defeated Riverside High School Gold 29-26.
Basketball Tasmania's Nic Martin has been selected as an assistant coach for Australia's under-15 women's team.
The side will be travelling to Guam next Saturday for the FIBA under-15 Oceania Championships, which will be played from November 21-26. Guam is an island in the North Pacific Ocean.
Martin became Basketball Tasmania's head coach in June 2021. Before that, he was the coach of the Tasmanian women's under-20 team.
Kye Savage, a Devonport Warriors and North West Thunder product who has represented Tasmania and Australia, has committed to play NCAA Division 1 with California Baptist University Lancers.
Savage played alongside Launceston's Lachy Brewer for the Australian Crocs who won the under-16 Asian Championship this year. They also played at the World Cup in Spain in July.
Meanwhile, Launceston's Sejr Deans sunk a three and notched 13 minutes as his team Jacksonville University defeated Johnson University Florida 85-34 last week.
Deans was a Tasmania JackJumpers development player last season. He played his first official NBL minutes for the JackJumpers at the Silverdome in March.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
