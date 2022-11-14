A man has died in a single-vehicle crash at St Marys.
Tasmania Police were called to the scene of a "serious" truck rollover on Semmens Road at about 8.30am.
Police later confirmed in a statement that the man, who had been trapped in the vehicle, had died.
"A crash investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the crash, and a report will be prepared for the Coroner," the statement read.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the man involved."
The death takes Tasmania's road toll to 49 - its worst year since 2009.
Drivers travelling between St Marys and St Helens have been advised to use Elephant Pass Road until the road is reopened to traffic.
Tasmania Police are on the scene of a "serious" single-vehicle crash at St Marys.
The crash on Semmens Road happened about 8.30am on Tuesday.
Police said a truck has rolled with the driver trapped inside and is blocking access to Semmens Road.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and use an alternate route until the scene is cleared.
Motorists travelling between St Marys and St Helens are advised to use Elephant Pass Road.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.