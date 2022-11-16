The dangers of cyclists on Trevallyn Road

DRIVING up Trevallyn Road the other day we were confronted by the symbol of a cycle on the road.
No doubt it is to warn us that we may round the bend and be confronted by a sweaty, heaving bottom trying to get up the hill at about 2km/h.
One day a car is going to come upon such a sight and have to slam on the brakes very suddenly as there is no room to overtake and the cars behind won't be able to stop.
We know that cyclists want the same rights as car owners so why don't they pay a registration fee to go towards all the bike lanes that appear everywhere?
They should also obey road rules where they are supposed to use the bike lanes and only ride two abreast.
The West Tamar Highway is a case in point.
THE Launceston Basketball Club team reunion article (The Examiner, November 11) brought back some fond memories for me of the United Churches Association tour of northern Tasmania back in the late 1960s.
Although only a bench player I can still recall the excitement and hospitality of LBC and the other well managed clubs along the North-West Coast.
AS food is considered a necessity, it does not attract GST. However, the means for cooking, either gas or electric, does.
The government says they are looking into ways to keep these items' prices down, so why not just remove the GST from both for residential customers?
CALL me a conspiracy theorist if you like, but with so much of our country's cyber defences being constantly tied up chasing the hackers of big business, who is watching Australia's defence cyber network?
As we have seen on numerous occasions the hackers are crime gangs from Russia who are linked to the former KGB so are they chasing money for themselves or doing the bidding of their former boss, Vladamir Putin?
It doesn't take much to see that whenever Putin is up to something as the largescale hacks come thick and fast or is he helping his Chinese mates by creating a diversion?
We need to worry about the bigger picture!
SO we're going to have another 10 pollies to keep up with their workload and also a new multi-million dollar stadium because the AFL says we have to.
As the people of Tasmania will have to pay for both, has anyone actually asked us if we desire these? No!
IN the case of the Penuela Family having to leave this country the lack of common sense has once again raised its head.
These are the sort of people we want to make their home here.
WHY hasn't the Russian ambassador and his staff been given their mobilisation papers back to Moscow? Given that Russian cyber gangs have done to Medibank customers and the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, any representatives from this country are on the nose and not welcome.
HOW many have mobile phones and computers, drive cars, wear clothes produced in factories, live in homes with modern convenience or enjoy a takeaway cuppa or food? Climate change for billions of years is more about the change of the earth's axis. Sending rockets into space probability doesn't help.
WELL said, Susan (The Examiner, November 9). A cable car would be great for tourists and Tasmanians as well. They have them everywhere else in the world, oh but not here in Tasmania, we are to remain back in the dark ages - no progress allowed here!
NO, the industrial revolution didn't start with inventions like the steam engine. It owes its very existence to producing a reliable source of energy at places where it was needed. Or it heralded the removal of that enormous and expensive handbrake to any development called uncertainty.
