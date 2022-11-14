Industry groups around the state have backed Opposition calls for the State Government to take action to combat the effect of energy price rises on businesses.
Ben Carpenter, president of the Tasmanian Hospitality Association, said electricity price rises were forcing an "unsustainable" reality on cafe, restaurant and pub businesses, although Steve Old, THA chief executive officer, also said that rebates were not a good long-term solution.
"Our industry is facing a double-edged sword at the moment with business owners not only dealing with their own extreme spikes in energy costs, but inflation leaving patrons with less disposable income," Mr Carpenter said.
He said larger restaurants were facing energy price rises of 40-60 per cent, while some pubs that contracted two years ago have seen price increases of between 80 and 100 per cent.
"It is simply unsustainable if we continue down this path."
He pointed out the example of the Goodstone Group, which runs a chain of hotels, bistro restaurants and bottleshops on the North-West coast.
"They will see a 100 per cent increase on their contracted electricity bills from January 1 next year," Mr Carpenter said.
The price rises impact a diverse range of businesses, from aged care to large fitness and aquatic centres like Oceana Aquatic & Fitness in Hobart.
The THA's Mr Old said while government action may be required in the short term to assist businesses struggling with the price rises, the focus in the long term should be on fostering energy efficiency rather than rebates - especially since power prices are tipped to stay high until at least 2028.
Opposition spokesman for Energy and Renewables, Dean Winter, last week called for a rebate scheme similar to the one introduced in 2017, which saw the then-Hodgman government include $20 million to reduce energy price impacts.
That scheme provided a rebate of up to $15 per megawatt hour for eligible businesses, and was applied retrospectively to contracts entered six-months prior to the introduction of the scheme.
Will Cassidy, executive officer at the Launceston Chamber of Commerce, said he supported the reintroduction of the rebate scheme to reduce pressure on business.
He said with energy pricing among the top three challenges to businesses in Launceston, a rebate would be a "positive step to reduce the overhead".
Robert Mallett, chief executive officer of the Tasmanian Small Business Council, suggested lifting the threshold at which small businesses are considered "large" users and subject to unregulated prices.
Minister for Energy and Renewables, Guy Barnett, said the Government was already meeting with industry to better understand the current market conditions.
"Additionally, our $50 million Energy Saver Loan Scheme is designed to assist customers and businesses to reduce their power bills with no interest loans of up to $10,0000."
The THA's Mr Old said: "Now is the time for the Tasmanian Government to step up and introduce energy efficiency schemes that can offer incentives to local businesses to become more energy efficient and financially resilient to higher costs."
Launceston Chamber president, Kate Daley said Tasmania's "abundant electricity source" and low energy prices was a key economic advantage for the state that needed to be supported.
