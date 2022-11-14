He's a beloved father, son, husband, grandfather, GP and superhero.
Dr Bryn Parry has always loved running, with the world's toughest half marathon being on his list of races to tick. Now, he's less than a week away from completing the Point to Pinnacle, which takes place this Sunday November 20th, to raise funds for motor neurone disease (MND).
"I've always loved running. I've done the Burnie 10 and the triple top but I've always wanted to do the point to pinnacle," Dr Parry said.
Despite being diagnosed with MND two years ago and losing his ability to walk, there 'ain't no mountain high enough' for Dr Parry, his beautiful family and the Parry to Pinnacle team. The team will be running the Point to Pinnacle with a distance of 21.1km to an elevation of 1271 metres while pushing Dr Parry in a specialised wheel chair, which weighs 120 kilograms.
MND covers a range of diseases that affect "motor neurones" which are nerve cells. These neurones are responsible for allowing bodies to move by carrying messages from the brain to the muscles via the spinal cord. However, for these neurones begin to die in someone who has motor neurone disease. The speed at which MND progresses can vary for each individual.
MND is a disease with no current cure. 'Parry to Pinnacle' is supporting the Clifford Craig Foundation, which is facilitating Tasmania's first international multi-centre therapeutic MND trial (Lighthouse 11) at the Launceston General Hospital, led by Dr Lauren Giles. All funds raised will be allocated to MND research at the Launceston General Hospital.
Running up a mountain is hard, but living with MND is much harder." Lucas Parry said.
Dr Parry's sons, Lucas and Dave Parry, are leading the way for the team followed by 9 friends and supporters. Lucas said that it was his father's decision to raise funds for the Clifford Craig Foundation. The team have been training for the last few months by running around 16 top 17 kilometres a week.
"My dad has been an inspiration for me my whole life," Lucas said. "We've always enjoyed epic adventures together, and this event brings us all together for a very worthy cause."
Clifford Craig Foundation CEO Peter Milne said Dr Giles' MND trial at the Launceston General Hospital had opened the door for many future research collaborations.
"We're wrapped to have someone with so much positivity. Obviously being a GP himself he understands what it's all about. He wants to see something done about it," Mr Milne said.
The fundraiser has a set target of $75,000, and in its first week of donations has raised $3,625.
Donations to Parry to Pinnacle can be made via cliffordcraig.org.au or by
calling 6777 6010.
