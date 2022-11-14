After completing five consecutive days of painting, this year's Mural Fest competitors have put down their brushes.
The winners were announced on Friday evening, with the people's choice award and the top prize of $7000 going to artist Janine Poke, assisted by Zeenah Mamonski, for her mural A Generous Gift.
Kentish arts, commerce, and tourism president Sandy Brattstrom said it was wonderful to watch the artists complete their murals, especially seeing them evolve as they added the finer details.
"The artists painted through the heat, the rain, the wind, and into the night to complete their extraordinary murals inspired by The Place They Call Home," Mr Brattstorm said.
The mural, representing the Railton region, depicts the Sykes Sanctuary.
The sanctuary's namesake, Norman Sykes, was a World War I pilot and a World War II aeronautical engineer.
Mr Norman was often described as a "recluse resident of Railton."
The winning mural was inspired by "his small shack with a dirt floor, no power, just the essentials."
The judge's highly commended award and prize of $2000 went to Promised Land by Shasa Bolton and Jan Rigden Clay.
Over the next 11 months, the murals will remain on display in Mural Park at Sheffield.
The murals will then relocate to the towns and regions that they represent as part of the Arts, Commerce, and Tourism's newest initiative, The Tasmanian Mural Trail.
The Advocate journalist covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Do you have a story? Contact me on 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommuitymedia.com.au
