Five people are accused of the murder of Bobby William Medcraft in 2020

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
November 14 2022 - 4:30pm
Jury set to enter fifth day of deliberations

The jury in the trial of five people charged with the murder of Bobby William Medcraft will deliberate for a fifth day on Tuesday.

