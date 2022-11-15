The Examiner
National service would go a long way in uniting the next generation of Australians

By Letters to Editor
November 16 2022 - 7:30am
Liberal Member for Braddon Gavin Pearce, Picture: Paul Scambler

NATIONAL SERVICE

LIBERAL Braddon MHR Gavin Pearce states that school leavers are disengaged and unmotivated (The Examiner, November 10). What an insult to our youth.

