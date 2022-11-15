LIBERAL Braddon MHR Gavin Pearce states that school leavers are disengaged and unmotivated (The Examiner, November 10). What an insult to our youth.
Whilst Mr Pearce may have trained prospective officers in the service, not everyone aspires to be an officer, most people are more than willing to serve their country particularly when they have an insight into what is required.
I for one support Mr Abbott's proposal. At the service for Remembrance Day, the speaker spoke of national mateship, as we are very much a multicultural society now Mr Abbott's proposal would go a long way in uniting the next generation of Australians.
I HAVE seen recent articles about the Tasmanian gastronomy life.
I've seen the block driver culture for a few decades since coming to Launceston.
This week, women friends at a well-known Launceston restaurant, summery weather.
Doors had to be closed to stop car noise plus passing orange scooter yobbo abuse.
Only open to let customers in and out.
And the council wonders why the CBD is a dead zone. When it's unsafe for locals and tourists to navigate between the nighttime scooter riders in groups you know, police and council have lost the plot. Maybe the new cool council hierarchy might take it on via Neighbourhood Watch personally? Maybe roam the streets as scooter vigilantes?
I CAN'T believe the hypocrisy of the Bob Brown Foundation and its patron Christine Milne. The explosion of the feral fallow deer population is a real problem, not only in the wilderness areas but in farming districts as well. The deer are damaging crops and fences everywhere. Now Mrs Milne wants to do an aerial shoot over the wilderness areas. Not interested in anybody else.
She says the hunters will only selectively shoot the animals. What absolute rubbish.
The Foundation wants to shoot from a helicopter and leave the carcases where they fall. Then there is the issue of the wounded animals (and there will be some) taking days to die. They don't care about that.
Hypocrisy at its best.
