While The Inevitable was the headline act among Scott Brunton's six winners at Elwick on Sunday, he wasn't the only standout performer.
Five-year-old gelding Laylow Pluck powered home to win the Benchmark 60 at his first start for four months and lightly-raced six-year-old Hot Wired produced an amazing finishing burst to take out the Class 1 at his first start for 12 months.
Brunton believes Laylow Pluck is a potential open-class horse.
"He's got well above average ability and was probably a little bit under-done for a first-up run on a soft track," the trainer said.
"In the past he's been a beanpole - we couldn't get him to put on weight.
"But he came back into work this prep. looking like a horse.
"(Part-owner) Gary Richards did a really good job with him."
Brunton said he would probably restrict the gelding to one or two starts each campaign.
"He doesn't stand up to much racing - his legs are screwed on backwards - but I reckon he'll eventually go through to open grade.
"He's a really nice horse with a good turn of foot."
Hot Wired, who like Laylow Pluck is by the More Than Ready stallion Pluck, also has the potential to win better races according to jockey David Pires.
"It was a big effort to win coming off a long break and a pretty serious injury," Pires said.
"He had been working nicely but we didn't expect a lot first-up.
"But he really put them to the sword and hit the line strongly so hopefully he can go places now."
Brunton again labelled Bond Street Beau "a cups horse" after the four-year-old recorded his fourth straight win in the Benchmark 76.
So far, Bond Street Beau has won from 1600m to 2200m but Brunton will resist the temptation to test him over even further in a fortnight.
"I was going to run him over 2400m at the next meeting but I'll probably pull the curtains on his preparation now," the trainer said.
"He's travelled to Melbourne and back and done an outstanding job already.
"I think he's a cups horse but he will have to go to the next level."
Brunton also placed a fairly big rap on Eagle Street after the well-bred four-year-old made it two wins in a row in the Class 1 Plate.
"He's always a hard watch but he's from the Hellova Street family and he could be the next best of them," the trainer said.
Hellova Street's dam Butter Street has also produced Streetwise Savoire, Street Tough and Savs Finale.
Longfellow broke a long-standing track record while easily winning the $60,000 Raider Stakes final at Mowbray on Sunday night.
His mile rate for the 2698m - a distance seldom used for mobile races - was 1:58.4 which bettered the 1:59.1 returned by Blue Pointer while winning the City Of Launceston Cup in December 2014.
Blue Pointer was trained by Barrie Rattray at the time.
He had only two more starts in Tasmania before being sent to the mainland where he ended a successful career with 30 wins and $231,000 in stakes.
Longfellow settled outside the early leader Iylac Beach before being taken to the front with just over two laps to go.
He had to be shaken up by driver Allan McDonough from the 500m but asserted his authority in the home straight when he drew clear to score by 10m.
Rank outsider Looby Lombo had earlier broken the track record for four-year-olds while winning the Granny Smith final in 2:00.4.
The beaten favourite in the Granny Smith, Melnrowley, was reported by stewards to have bled and is automatically stood down for three months.
Iden Boutique's win in the $60,000 Bandbox final at Mowbray on Sunday night was part of a big weekend for reinsman Mark Yole.
He drove eight winners to jump to 52 for the season and second place on the premiership table 10 wins behind tearaway leader Mitch Ford.
Yole's four-win haul in Hobart on Friday night included a heat of the $60,000 Evicus Stakes on Paul Hill-trained filly Reely Nauti. He also scored on Solo Sync, Cool Scooter and Remember Me Now for his brother Ben.
At Mowbray, he won on the Ben Yole-trained duo Kenya and Euroking as well as I'm Rock Solid for Shane Boon.
The Evicus and Dandy Patch finals for two-year-olds are both in Hobart this Sunday night.
Reely Nauti raced outside the leader Cee Tee Chelsea before scoring by a head in the opening Evicus heat.
Her time of 2:01.7 was slower than the second heat but the leader got away with a couple of slow sectionals including a 33.3 second quarter.
The Paul Carlson-trained Gypsy Amour was impressive winning the second heat in 1:59.5, with the quicker time set up by a 27.4 first quarter from leader and eventual runner-up Iden Lady Lincoln.
First starter De Goey, from the Rohan Hadley stable, finished strongly from one-out, two-back at the bell to win the Dandy Patch prelude in 1:59.8.
Hadley told the Tasracing web site that De Goey still didn't know much about racing "so I would like to think he could improve".
The Mowbray gallops meeting on Wednesday night has four small fields but one of them looks the best race on the program.
The Benchmark 68 will see the return of the highly-rated Rebel Factor, a son of star mare Rebel Bride and the winner of four of his six starts.
His rivals will include Majestic Diamond who has looked good winning her two starts since a spell and another last-start winner in Hannah's Song.
Assaranca and Debrief will both be returning from spells and both are first-up winners.
