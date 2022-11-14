The University of Tasmania is heading towards a cybersafe future with the help of a funding boost from the Australian government through the Online Safety Grants Program, led by eSafety.
The Online Safety Grants Program supports pupils, students and relevant individuals via providing education about online safety and how to respond to potential online threats.
"With this generous funding, we will be able to undertake a co-design process to enable effective development of a chatbot to provide support to adolescents. It is vital to include their perspective, to ensure that the correct support is provided in the right way, when it is needed." University of Tasmania Senior Lecturer Dr Joel Scanlan said.
Dr Scanlan specialises in cybersecurity and privacy. His 'Chatbot enabled Cyber Safety for Adolescents' project received $113,000.
This award will help students access support and assistance for responding to risks online.
"The purpose build chatbot will provide young people and schools with the information and tools needed to navigate online risks by connecting them to relevant existing resources and services, " University of Tasmania Associate Professor Stuart Crispin said.
The program has a lifespan of three years with a total of $9 million to be allocated to non-government organisations to help them deliver online safety education.
The $9 million is allocated in rounds in 2020, 2021 and 2022 to organisations in amounts ranging from $80,000 and $1 million.
$2.25 million is being offered for the third and final round of 2022.
"We need to keep developing fresh ways to reach and educate Australians if we're to keep pace with technology." eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said.
To find out more about the Online Safety Grants Program, visit: https://www.esafety.gov.au/about-us/what-we-do/our-programs/online-safety-grants-program
