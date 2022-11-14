The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

UTAS receives $113,000 as part of the Australian government's $9 million Online Safety Grants Program.

SB
By Shiarna Barnett
Updated November 14 2022 - 5:47pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UTAS Newnham Campus Photo by Craig George. The Examiner.

The University of Tasmania is heading towards a cybersafe future with the help of a funding boost from the Australian government through the Online Safety Grants Program, led by eSafety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SB

Shiarna Barnett

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.