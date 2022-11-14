It's been a massive week for Tasmanian soccer and everyone from Kylian Mbappe to Nadnerb Lichtendonk was watching closely.
Big headlines were being made by local, national and international stories with Riverside Olympic indirectly involved in each.
Windsor Park graduate Nathaniel Atkinson becoming the first Tasmanian selected for the world's biggest sporting event and Will Humphrey transferring between Launceston's existing NPL Tasmania clubs were equally seismic in their newsworthiness.
It is surely only a matter of time before Netflix contact Humphrey's people to discuss terms for a sequel to the excellent documentary revealing the story behind Portuguese superstar Luis Figo's explosive move from Barcelona to Real Madrid.
Meanwhile, Atkinson's selection for Qatar is unquestionably Tasmanian sporting history, with the World Cup dwarfing even the Olympics in terms of global audience.
Surprisingly downplayed by the state's mainstream media, its full gravity may only be realised if and when the 23-year-old lines up against the likes of World Cup-winning icons Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann in front of an unprecedented televised audience.
Not even Ricky Ponting smashing 140 not out in the 2003 World Cup final, Ariarne Titmus winning multiple Olympic gold medals or Daniel Geale contesting boxing world titles at Madison Square Gardens would be able to equal the glare in terms of a Tasmanian in a global sporting spotlight.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino expects Qatar to be the most-watched World Cup in the tournament's history, predicting an audience of five billion - more than half the world's population.
"This World Cup in Qatar will be watched by five billion people, way above half of the world's population," he said. And he's an honest and reliable sort heading a gloriously reputable organisation so there's no call to doubt him.
Football Tasmania was also keen to point out that the FIFA World Cup is the biggest sporting event on the planet and Atkinson is the first Tasmanian to be selected to play in it.
Chief executive Matt Bulkeley said as much.
"The FIFA World Cup is the biggest sporting event on the planet and Nathaniel is the first Tasmanian to be selected to play in it," he said.
However, FT weren't quite so keen to comment on the other soccer story dominating conversations in the state.
At noon on Wednesday, the state body confirmed the make-up of both statewide leagues for next season. Five minutes earlier they had informed Olympia they wouldn't be in either.
Hobart's Eastern Shore club waited all of 55 minutes before putting up a Facebook post reacting to the development.
"Olympia Warriors are bitterly disappointed in the decision handed down by Football Tasmania today at 1pm," it said.
"It is even more disappointed in the process and communication by Football Tasmania."
Announcing they planned to appeal the decision, Warriors sparked lengthy discussions on assorted social media platforms.
Comments ranged from "Congrats FT ... think you've just stuffed the sport in Northern Tas" and "To let it get to this point is absolute negligence by the state's peak sporting body" to: "Australian football is at its lowest point in 20 years."
Everyone from silky Launceston City striker Albert Amankwaa to outspoken former Hobart Zebras coach Markaj Gabriel had their say.
Northern Rangers founder Brendan Lichtendonk - masquerading under his cunning pseudonym Nadnerb - revealed how serious the issue was by resorting to a Simpsons meme.
Launceston United's promotion to the men's statewide league prompted concerns about the depth of the North's talent pool and the future of the Northern Championship system while the introduction of a second-tier under-21 competition left others wondering where all the referees are going to come from.
Markaj was clearly perplexed by all this.
"I am perplexed by this," he said.
Tasmanian soccer's unofficial watchdog and all-round news-breaker Matthew Rhodes feared a fourth Northern team in statewide competition could mean an end to the Northern Championship, at least in its current form.
"This may also be the end of the Northern Championship certainly in its current form," he wrote.
Time will tell.
But then, as Atkinson, Mbappe and Lichtendonk were still coming to terms with assorted bombshells, came the week's biggest.
Sepp Blatter, Infantino's predecessor and the man most responsible for this year's World Cup being bought by Qatar, declared that he thought this year's World Cup shouldn't have gone to Qatar.
He said Qatar was a mistake and a bad choice.
"For me it is clear: Qatar is a mistake. The choice was bad," Blatter told the Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.
This at a time when most lovers of the world game are lapping up the latest superb Netflix documentary FIFA Uncovered detailing the years of corruption under Blatter leading up to the sordid decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, as announced in 2010 by, er, Sepp Blatter.
All of which will be forgotten next Monday when Qatar kick the tournament off against Ecuador.
Rumours that Doha officials have offered Will Humphrey fast-tracked Qatari citizenship remain unconfirmed.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
