Launceston and Riverside recorded comfortable wins in round five of Cricket North Women's first grade competition over the weekend.
Free-scoring opener Kate Sherriff continued her fine form for the Greater Northern Raiders with a solid 38 before Sophie Parkin made an unbeaten 33 off 36 deliveries as the Blues posted 4-112 against South Launceston at Windsor Park.
Parkin also hit half of her team's eight boundaries.
Knights bowlers Alice McLauchlan and Ashlee Scott claimed the only wickets to fall with identical figures of 1-15 off their four overs.
In reply, South were all out for 78 with two overs remaining to hand Riverside a 24-run win and suffer their first loss of the campaign.
Opener Ava Curtis and Ellie Mathews joint top-scored with 24, Mathews remaining not out.
However, the remaining batters mustered just a dozen runs between them with five recording ducks.
Sherriff completed a splendid day's work with the bowling figures of 4-6 off three overs plus two catches.
Elyse Page also took 2-16 with four other bowlers taking wickets.
Launceston posted 8-114 at the NTCA Ground which proved enough to earn a comfortable 61-run win over Westbury.
In all sorts of trouble when their top five batters could only contribute eight runs and three ducks between them, the Lions recovered through some handy tail-end partnerships built around Jade Devlin's 23 plus a helpful 35 extras.
Stacey Norton-Smith led the Shamrocks' bowling with 3-11 off four, ably supported by Paige Gibson (2-17 plus two catches) and Cayley Quill (2-15).
Norton-Smith kicked on with the bat, making 17 off 29 at the top of the order but it was single figures everywhere else as the visitors batted out their 20 overs by reaching 6-53.
Dannii Hancock led the way with the ball for Launceston, taking 2-4 off her four overs, Emma Elliott continuing on from her previous week's hat-trick heroics with 2-14.
Round six will see two matches start at 4.30pm on Saturday.
Riverside and Launceston are set to lock horns at Youngtown Memorial Park while Ingamells Oval will host Westbury against South Launceston.
Fixtures continue weekly until round nine on December 10 after which will be a break for Christmas.
Action resumes in round 10 on January 14.
The competition is scheduled for 15 rounds, concluding on February 25, before finals.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.