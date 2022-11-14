An event is being held at the Prince's Square Fountain Saturday November 19 from 7:30pm until 8:30pm for International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.
The event is a chance for survivors of suicide loss to unite through empathy of shared experiences, support one another and to remember loved ones lost.
It is the first major event to be held in Launceston specifically for the annual International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.
"We are holding a candlelight vigil for an hour. People who have perhaps lost someone to suicide or who may know someone who has lost someone to suicide are invited to come." Event organiser Chaya Rainbird said.
Ms Rainbird will be speaking at the event about grief around suicide, what it means to be a survivor around suicide loss and also about her own experience losing her brother.
Launceston Head to Health are partnering with Launceston City Council, Lifeline, StandBy Support, CORES and others to bring the event to life.
Attendees will be invited to lay flowers in the Prince's Square fountain, light a candle and speak out the name of a loved one they have lost to suicide.
There will be a spokesperson from StandBy explaining about what StandBy can offer.
StandBy will also be there for support should attendees need.
Flowers and candles will be provided at the event.
There is no need to register for the event. If interested, simply come along for the 7:30pm kick off.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.