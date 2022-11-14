The Examiner
An event to remember loved ones who have been lost to suicide and to support those who have been affected.

By Shiarna Barnett
Updated November 18 2022 - 4:10pm, first published November 15 2022 - 3:30am
Prince's Square Fountain, Launceston.

An event is being held at the Prince's Square Fountain Saturday November 19 from 7:30pm until 8:30pm for International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.

