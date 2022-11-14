Harsh penalties are needed for companies

THERE seems to be a lot of stolen or hacked personal details lately and the government should make it law for companies and government departments, or whoever takes our details, for whatever reason, to firmly keep and administer our details or face fines of the highest order for punishment not just a slap on the wrist.
To reimburse the people whose information is lost or hacked the total cost to replace all documents that require new numbers for identification plus a small fine for the inconvenience to the actual person.
Companies appear not to put too much security around the details they have acquired over the years making it easier for the hackers to operate and if the company or government department is hacked easily to publicly shame the directors with fines and public naming.
IT IS great to see our new speed cameras out and about to save lives on Tasmania's roads. They are not for revenue raising, says politician Michael Ferguson. I saw one recently on Bass highway between Carrick and Hagley. Good, there have been fatalities there. I saw one on the open road between Longford and Cressy, a few crashes there, OK. But then on Thursday, I saw one parked on the side of the road in Elphin Road in Launceston. How many speed-related deaths have been recorded on that road?
Putting police on the road booking speeders then and there is a much better option than getting a ticket a couple of weeks later.
I would like Mr Ferguson to tell us the truth on how the new speed camera trailers will stop road toll from increasing.
ROB Shaw's Q and A (The Examiner, November 8) with Premier Jeremy Rockliff regarding the proposed Hobart stadium once again exposed weasel words. The Premier said the North and North West would not lose any football content, but then again trotted out "it is our expectation that big games will be played in the North and South".
Expectations don't cut it, Premier, because the AFL under their constitution totally controls all match fixtures, rosters, venues and so on. Governments have no say, and Hobart will become AFL central, along with all the trappings. The North will get the drippings.
BLOCKIES around Launceston CBD is a big tradition for young drivers in and around Launceston. I did too do blockies in my younger years, but mainly hung around in the Birchalls Carpark socialising with my friends. Blockies are mainly about socialising, hanging with friends, sharing the same passion (cars) with others, throwing the occasional few laps then showing and sharing knowledge about your cars.
Yes, the occasional idiot out there does the wrong thing, but there is no need to pick on those that do the right thing.
The Launceston Blockie Tradition is basically like a car club meet where you show off your ride, meet others who share the same passion and socialise with your mates.
Pick on the Blockie tradition you may as well stop car/truck shows and Car Club Meets. Maybe some councillors and police officers should come meet some of those who stick with this Tradition and spend a Friday and Saturday Night seeing what they do. Visit my Facebook page 'The Launceston Blockie Route'.
AS an avid walker of the streets in our beautiful city I am appalled at the amount of dog faeces not removed off these streets and public areas by dog owners. Dare I suggest that if dog owners are so irresponsible as to not remove these perhaps they are not responsible enough to be pet owners.
WHAT an outstanding success was this year's Craft Fair. Blessed with glorious weather and just two weeks after devastating floods invaded much of the site.
The Craft Fair demonstrates what can be achieved when a town gets wholeheartedly behind the event! I was impressed with the number of townsfolk who volunteered to direct traffic, organise parking and act in general factotum roles about the town.
These people's courtesy and desire to be as helpful as possible were especially noteworthy.
I can just imagine the great amount of work needed to repair the flood damage and organise for the many stalls. As I began by saying, take a bow, Deloraine.
