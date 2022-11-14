Harsh penalties are needed for companies

IT IS great to see our new speed cameras out and about to save lives on Tasmania's roads. They are not for revenue raising, says politician Michael Ferguson. I saw one recently on Bass highway between Carrick and Hagley. Good, there have been fatalities there. I saw one on the open road between Longford and Cressy, a few crashes there, OK. But then on Thursday, I saw one parked on the side of the road in Elphin Road in Launceston. How many speed-related deaths have been recorded on that road?