Have Your Say

If our data hacked companies and government departments should face heavy fines and punishment

By Letters to the Editor
November 15 2022 - 7:30am
Harsh penalties are needed for companies

STOLEN PERSONAL DETAILS

THERE seems to be a lot of stolen or hacked personal details lately and the government should make it law for companies and government departments, or whoever takes our details, for whatever reason, to firmly keep and administer our details or face fines of the highest order for punishment not just a slap on the wrist.

