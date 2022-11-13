The Examiner
Silver City trails officially opens on December 10

By Hamish Geale
Updated November 14 2022 - 9:55am, first published November 13 2022 - 7:32pm
New mountain bike trail adds to network

Tasmania's enviable network of mountain bike trails will grow by another 35 kilometres next month.

