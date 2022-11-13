New mountain bike trail adds to network

Tasmania's enviable network of mountain bike trails will grow by another 35 kilometres next month.
The Silver City trails, a new development west of Zeehan in the state's North-West, will officially open on December 10.
The trail has been developed by West Coast Council and Next Level Mountain Biking and capitalises on the "rugged, quintessentially West Coast landscape and wilderness".
"Zeehan has been an MTB hub for the West Coast since the construction of the Oonah Hill trail, and this development will further cement Zeehan on the list of 'must ride' destinations around Tasmania," mayor Shane Pitt said.
Next Level has been busy constructing the network over the past year.
"The Silver City project has been an epic task in planning, logistics and daily operations to be able to work in the vast environment of the West Coast," owner Marcelo Cardona said.
The West Coast has been developing its reputation as a biking destination since last year's opening of Queenstown's Mount Owen trail.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
PUT AT THE BOTTOM OF EVERY STORY
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.