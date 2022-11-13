Greater Northern Raiders women had half a perfect day out in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League on Sunday.
Despite both coach Darren Simmonds and his assistant Corinne Hall testing positive to COVID-19, the side demolished New Town in the first half of a Twenty20 double-header at New Town Oval before falling victim to the weather as the second game was abandoned.
Cricket Tasmania female pathway coach Nat Schilov took the reins with assistance from captain Montana Bradley as the Northerners won by 42 runs.
Winning the toss and electing to bat, the Raiders proved invincible to the home attack. Only the retirement of Hayley Silver-Holmes (26) with a knee injury provided a change at the crease as fellow opener Kate Sherriff batted through.
Sherriff made an unbeaten 71 off just 66, finding the boundary eight times.
First drop Meg Radford rattled up a quickfire 32 not out off 27 as the Raiders settled for 0-154 off their 20 overs.
The hosts recovered from 2-25 with a 39-run partnership but a mini-collapse of 3-2 put paid to any hopes of victory.
Charlotte Layton led the way with the ball for the Raiders, taking an economical 4-15 off her four overs including two batters clean bowled and the honour of dismissing Scottish international captain Kathryn Bryce.
Ava Curtis also took a tidy 2-17 with Meg Radford (1-22) claiming the other wicket as New Town finished on 7-112.
Simmonds watched every ball on the live-stream and the performance clearly aided his recovery.
"We had been building up to this," he said. "I was proud of how they played against Clarence in the last round but said it was now all about focusing on this weekend and they were able to do that.
"We were one down in the field for eight overs so to do that with 10 fielders adds even more merit and we would have had good form going into the second match.
"Kato followed on from her previous match with another mature innings and another not out. The way she went about it was really impressive. She kept out the good balls and waited for the right ones to hit and formed two really strong partnerships of 70-odd which is so important.
"Meg also continued her good form. Improving her strike-rate is an area of her game she's been working on and she's certainly doing the right thing.
"Charlotte came on at an important time when they had their two internationals at the crease and she removed both of them."
Raiders face two more T20 fixtures against Clarence at Invermay Park next Sunday.
