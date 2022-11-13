Victorian visitor Blitzern sounded an ominous warning for his rivals in the $50,000 Tassie Golden Apple with a totally dominant win in the first heat at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Blitzern, backed into $1.55 favourite, began safely from his 10m handicap and trainer-driver Allan McDonough worked forward to find the lead at the 1300m.
From then on, it was almost a one-horse race as he cruised home by almost 25m in a 1:58.7 mile rate which was only about a second outside the track record.
McDonough was pleased with Blitzern's first go from a standing start.
"He baulked briefly when the tape was released but got away good," the driver said.
"It was a good win because he is pretty lazy in front."
McDonough said Blitzern would go back to Victoria before returning for the $50,000 final on December 3.
Outsiders Young Rooster and Diamonds N Cash ran well to fill the minor placings.
Harjeet, who had been second favourite, was scratched due to a minor hoof abscess.
Driver Mark Yole saw bad luck as the only danger to Iden Boutique in the $60,000 Bandbox final and, with everything going to plan, he got the expected result.
Iden Boutique sat outside the leader Mays Place and proved too strong in the run home to score by almost 7m with Macaria a head away third.
"She deserved that - she's been the dominant filly all year," Yole said.
"I wasn't scared to sit outside the leader because she did it in the heat and was too good.
"Barring bad luck, I thought she'd be winning again tonight."
Trainer Christian Slater, who prepares Iden Boutique for owner Elliott Booth, said the filly had done "a fabulous job after overcoming a few issues.
"She's come a long way in the past six to eight months," he said.
Golfing great Elliott Booth was celebrating again as a part-owner after Mickey Oh led all the way in the $60,000 Globe Derby final.
Booth races the gelding with trainer-driver Matthew Howlett and his father Chris.
Mickey Oh also won the Dandy Patch two-year-old final last year when trained by Chris but is now prepared by Matthew and it was his biggest success.
He allowed the odds-on favourite to run along in front and he got home by a half neck over Magician, who battled on bravely after racing in the death, with Just Tiger finishing off strongly to be a half head away third.
"He keeps running even quarters so there is no point sitting him up for something to come over the top," Howlett said.
A multi-horse pileup at the top of the straight threw the Granny Smith final into disarray and the end result was a win by the rank outsider.
The Todd Rattray-trained Looby Lombo, driven by Rohan Hadley, started officially at 100-1 but was longer in places, closing $126 with TAB fixed and paying almost $160 on the Victorian and NSW totes.
Odds-on favourite Melnrowley led the field around the home turn but then broke and was one of five runners that either fell or were pulled.
Early reports suggested all drivers and horses escaped serious injury.
Hadley said that Looby Lombo, who got an inside run in the straight to snatch a narrow win over a brave Barooga Rock and Forgot The Wallet, felt much better than she had in her heat.
"She was really switched on - I always thought I had a bit of horse there," the driver said.
Victorian-trained Longfellow broke the track record while winning the Raider Stakes final by just over 10m.
Trainer Scott Brunton labelled The Inevitable as "one of the best horses I've ever been associated with" after his barn-storming win in the $50,000 Goodwood Handicap at Elwick on Sunday.
But he expressed reservations about the pint-sized gelding being able to carry the same weight (61kg) to victory in the $125,000 Newmarket at Mowbray on November 30.
"He will go there if he pulls up well but he'll probably find it hard to win with the weight he'll have to carry," Brunton said.
"But it's not the end of the world. There are plenty more races for him.
"I'd love to get him back over to Melbourne on the big stage in a group 1 but our main focus at the moment is the local weight-for-age races."
Brunton said he and the owners had experienced some incredible highs and lows with the injury-trouble seven-year-old.
"It's great to get him back and all credit goes to my partner Tegan (Keys) who does all the work with him," the trainer said.
The Inevitable was one of six winners for Brunton and gave jockey David Pires four when he beat gallant outsider Liffeybeau by 2-1/4 lengths with his own stablemate First Accused 1-1/2 lengths away third.
Cressy trainer Cameron Thompson got a quick collect with an expensive purchase when Liberty Rae won the first two-year-old race of the season.
With the field depleted to five by two late scratchings, Siggy Carr shot the filly out of the barriers and she led all the way to score by 2-1/2 lengths from the favourite Hilarity who, in contrast, was slow to begin.
Thompson paid $77,500 for the daughter of Shooting To Win at the Adelaide Magic Millions sale.
"She showed a lot through her whole prep. over winter, when she was in and out of work a lot times," Thompson said.
"I did not expect her to lead but with the late scratchings and horses standing in the gates for a while, things go out the door.
"Siggy's experience is probably what put her in front and she didn't stop."
