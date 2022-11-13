Tasmanian Labor have questioned the state government's energy loan program over "red tape" that has excluded 90 per cent of the state's solar contractors.
Labor small business spokesperson Janie Finlay on Sunday said the Tasmanian Energy Saver Loan Scheme excluded solar contractors due to a requirement that all installers be Clean Energy Council certified.
Ms Finlay said of the 122 solar energy providers in the state, 12 companies were eligible to participate in the scheme.
Devonport-based DMS Energy director Adrian Luke said until the ESLS was announced, his company was eligible to install solar under any circumstances.
But he said the scheme had excluded his business from being able to sell solar across the state, resulting in lost income.
He also said it had raised the price of solar systems and reduced competition in Tasmania.
"This is not really accreditation, it is a tick that you buy," he said.
"It's reduced competition by a staggering amount."
Mr Luke said it could cost a business up to $6000 a year to get CEC certification, however he said there was no additional consumer guarantees or extra benefits for clients who worked with CEC certified retailers.
Ms Finlay said with most solar contractors in the state remaining uncertified by the CEC, businesses would be forced to purchase accreditation to remain competitive.
"We have the most highly regulated environment for solar installations in Tasmania across the country," she said.
"We know that the Clean Energy Regulator is the body that has the teeth and the controls all of this in Tasmania, not the Clean Energy Council."
However, Energy Minister Guy Barnett said protecting Tasmanian consumers was a "key consideration in the design" of the scheme, and the CEC accreditation was designed to ensure solar retailers acted in the best interests of the consumer.
"It helps ensure customers are not sold products over and above what they will benefit from and are not pressured to purchase products," Mr Barnett said.
The loan program, introduced in October this year in partnership with Brighte Capital, provides interest-free loans between $500 and $10,000 over three years to residential and small business customers to help pay for energy efficient products to lower energy bills.
According to the state government, 65 per cent of loan applications under the ESLS have been with Tasmanian-based companies, and of the 183 applications so far, 138 had been approved for loans.
Labor has also raised concerns over the finance partner for the scheme, Brighte Capital, who they said had been involved in "similar programs on mainland Australia".
The capital fund, which provides capital for green-energy products and is backed by Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes, fired 15 per cent of its staff in June this year due to market downturns.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.