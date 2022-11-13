The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Labor say 'red tape' excludes businesses in Energy Saver Loan Scheme

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
November 13 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Director of DMS Energy Adrian Luke and Labor small business spokesperson Janie Finlay. Picture supplied.

Tasmanian Labor have questioned the state government's energy loan program over "red tape" that has excluded 90 per cent of the state's solar contractors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.