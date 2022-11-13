The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Government still working with unions over wage disputes

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated November 13 2022 - 7:54pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Felix Ellis MP

Conversations are continuing between the state government and Tasmanian firefighters over wage disputes, with a new offer set to be put through in the next couple of weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.