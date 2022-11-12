You could tell summer is right around the corner given the perfect conditions that greeted bowlers for round four of the Bowls North Premier League.
East Launceston hosted Cosgrove Park and managed to walk away with a one-rink overall victory thanks to the unavailability of selector, David Minns.
Brett Avent took the reins in Minns' absence and promptly defeated Shane Boden's rink 35 to 16 with help from Courtney Hobbs, Paul Costello and Will Springer.
Luke Patterson and Rob Krushka both recorded narrow rink wins for Cosgrove over Sam Springer and Kane Walker respectively to salvage four points for the visitors. Minns will have some selection headaches next week and may need to work his way back into his own side via the reserves.
Deloraine visited Trevallyn and almost walked away with a major upset, but it wasn't to be.
David Heathcote's rink toppled Michael Sims' Trevallyn rink by three shots with Tony Smith putting on a leading masterclass for Deloraine in a best on ground performance.
Newly-appointed skip Sean Alderson walked away with a two-shot win over Deloraine's Keith Davis after relishing in the new role.
Lucas Howell and John Samphier had a high-scoring tussle with the former taking the spoils by five shots to seal the deal for Trevallyn overall.
Westbury and Kings Meadows did battle in the match of the round with the home side falling over the line by a solitary shot in a boilover.
Julian Frost was the difference-maker for Westbury as his rink defeated Byron Slater by nine shots. The ever-reliable Aaron Page almost covered the margin with an eight-shot rink win over Les Watts. Paul Lowery and Rae Simpson finished up 19 apiece as Westbury held on to the narrowest of victories.
Launceston recorded the biggest win of the round in their defeat of the visiting Invermay.
Trace Stewart's rink got the better of Rob Claridge by eight shots to kick things off. John Borg would follow suit with the same scoreline of 28 to 20 over Gene Ayton.
Rob Antel's rink stole the limelight with a mammoth 43 to 13 victory over Mark Illingworth to extend the overall margin out to 46 shots.
Ladder leaders Longford continue to show their class, this time as visitors to Bridport. Chris Roach's rink defeated Chris Walker by a comfortable six shots with Fletcher Felmingham making a star appearance for the Tigers.
As the old saying goes: death, taxes and Jarrod Howard being best on ground
Daniel Baker and Eddie Walker had a tight affair with the former recording a one-shot win with the help of a youthful front end in Lachlan Strochnetter and Oli Morrison.
As the old saying goes: death, taxes and Jarrod Howard being best on ground.
The story here was no different as Howard's rink cruised to victory over Wayne Churchill, eventually recording a 31 to 17 scoreline to round off the all rinks win for Longford.
It may only be early in the season, but the ladder would indicate the likes of Launceston and newcomers Westbury are making early claims for potential top-four berths come season's end if they can maintain their early season form.
Sunday sees the Bowls North regional triples held at North Launceston Bowls Club for the men's, women's and minor disciplines.
Be sure to visit and check out the region's best battling it out for supremacy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.