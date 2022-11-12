Times Past: Labor turns inward in fight for industry reforms

Industrial reform is never easy.
As the country watches the Albanese government fight against Independent gridlock to pass it's signature industrial relations reforms before Christmas, it's a reminder of Tasmania's own battles to enact change for worker's compensation laws over twenty years ago.
On this day in the year 2000, then-Premier Jim Bacon felt the pain of industrial reform as he copped a barrage of jeers and heckles from unions and ALP state conference delegates over proposed changes.
In a heated debate the day prior, unions embarrassed the government by gaining conference support for changes to the state's enterprise agreement laws, despite passionate opposition by key government ministers.
Then-Examiner journalist Barry Prismall wrote Labor conference delegate and lawyer Gwynn MacCarrick had accused the government of a "pro-business ... civil act of vandalism" in denying injured workers access to the courts in workers' compensation cases.
Prismall wrote that unions had virtually given up on the government's chances of getting its enterprise-agreement reforms through the Legislative Council that week.
Tasmanian Trades and Labor Council secretary at the time, Lynne Fitzgerald said the Legislative Council remained an "uninformed and ignorant" group of politicians whom she expected to throw out the reforms.
Ironically, Premier Jim Bacon and his deputy, Paul Lennon, were former union chiefs themselves, who had negotiated a generous workers' compensation scheme with the Gray government in the 1980s, which they now had to curb due to high costs.
Among the contentious reforms were conditional union access to work sites where there were no union members; no-disadvantage tests for enterprise agreements (which were watered down); public hearings for enterprise agreements; and, the right for unions to intervene in making enterprise agreements.
History tells us fighting for industrial reform can be a tough gig.
It may not have turned out the way Premier Bacon wanted.
If Senator Pocock continues to block the current reforms, Albanese may not get the Christmas present he was after.
