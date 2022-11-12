Trade exhibits, equestrian events, shearing demonstrations and chopping events, as well as livestock examinations were just some of the events at the Scottsdale Show this weekend.
The annual country style show features the region's agricultural diversity and charm set on a rural backdrop of patchwork fields and beautiful mountain ranges.
The Show commenced on Friday morning with gates opening at 7.00am and finished on Saturday afternoon.
A happy snapper for over thirty years, specialising in travel/street photography, studio and candid portraiture, sport, wildlife, landscape, sales and training, this is my first time with a news paper, but I have worked in schools, camera stores and under my own steam for many years. The news paper is a rare space I can use all my skills.
