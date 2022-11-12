Key developmental checks for children aged two and four are being missed due to staff vacancies in the state's North and North West, according to Labor health spokesperson Anita Dow.
Ms Dow on Sunday said a lack of face-to-face assessments with the Child Health and Parenting Service due to vacancies meant children were missing out on important checks that could impact them later in life.
Ms Dow said child health nurses were leaving their roles due to increased pressures within the health system, and there were up to 10 vacancies in the North West, and more in the North.
In response, a state government spokesperson acknowledged ChaPS faced staff shortages across Tasmania, which they said had been compounded by a combination of leave types, staff rotations and staff retiring or leaving the service.
However, the spokesperson said vacancy rates across the South and North had improved, with more recruiting happening across the North West.
They said a range of initiatives were being progressed to boost the workforce, including extra post-graduate student training places starting from next year, and more practice roles in CHaPS for nursing staff with child and family health post-graduate qualifications.
Telehealth appointments will also be used alongside short face-to-face appointments, according to the spokesperson.
But for new mother Shannon Anis, online consultations were "unacceptable" to get the full service and interaction required during a CHaPS appointment.
"I'm really concerned as a parent ... that our children are turning up into the education system possibly developmentally behind," Ms Anis said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.