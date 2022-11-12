We have probably reached the point where the process of determining whether Tasmania should have an AFL team of its own has eclipsed Ben Hur in the saga stakes.
The elaboration of the process has been erratic and extravagant - but most significantly should never have been allowed to be diverted by the imposition of a simultaneous demand for an exotic stadium.
Tasmania has two perfectly useable stadia for the playing of AFL games. They are rarely filled to capacity and as a result every attending fan, who wants to, gets to put their bum on a perfectly good seat.
And let's never forget that assuming that, as now, AFL games into the future, whether with a stand-alone Tassie team or not, are played evenly across those two stadia, it means a maximum of 30 bum-hours per seat at each stadium each year.
There is zero justification for triplicating what is already there. Mild expansion as demand might require, along with progressive maintenance and upgrades are more than sufficient.
It's not as those the proposed edifice is going to be used two or three times a week like myriad grassroots facilities around Tasmania that are screaming out, with no-one in power listening, for modest infrastructure upgrades that would make every use much better for participants and supporters alike.
In The Examiner on Wednesday, former politician Brett Whiteley kicked the ball out-of-bounds on the full by a big margin. His key argument was that it was time to focus on what is best for the state - but his detraction of those who argue against the plan was based on the age-old Tasmanian tradition of parochialism.
Well - whilst there may be a percentage of Tasmanians who assuming that there is the funding and justification for the stadium think it might be better built elsewhere than in Hobart - the vast majority of those who are saying no have a different view.
They say - and they are well founded in their view - that it is simply not needed. Not in Hobart - not in Launceston - not in Penguin - nor even as Brett might fear in Campbell Town.
Let's take Brett's example of the North-West family planning to travel to Hobart for a game the next weekend. With a forecast of rain on Thursday the family decides to postpone but if the stadium had a roof they would, according to Brett's theory be more likely to "lock in their plans, book accommodation and head off for a memorable weekend".
There's a chance that is true because it already happens now in myriad cases where the reason for the cancelled trip has far more poignant implications for the family - those where one or more members of the family are due to engage in healthy activity themselves.
Brett is right - in that families already make decisions not to travel intrastate for grassroots outdoor sport where the host venue has little or no shelter for fans or participants not adequate changing rooms, showers and toilets.
Before we worry about whether families can watch a footy match under a roof, we ought to be prioritising participation in their own sporting activities every week of the year.
The mooted football stadium will host half a dozen games a year when it might be expected that the crowd will be larger than can be seated under-cover at either Bellerive or York Park.
There are currently venues right around Tasmania that are used 100 times or more per year and even on the days when participant numbers are at their lowest it's impossible to get everyone under cover when the rain or the heat demands it.
And we have to make sure that whatever we build we can manage in a common-sense fashion. Sometimes we struggle with the very basics.
The Launceston City Council commissioned an accessible toilet to be built at the Northern Athletics Centre before it hosted the Special Olympics in October.
It was duly completed in time but could not be used because of a compliance issue. The council was unable to provide the reason, but it is understood to relate to the slope of the pathway from the car park to the spectator area - used by those in wheelchairs for decades!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.