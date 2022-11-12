Dot, dot, single, wicket, single, two.
That was the final over as South Launceston fell just one run short of Mowbray's 191 in a nail-biter at NTCA no. 2 on Saturday.
The Eagles players took a second to double-check they had finished the job before sharing a roar.
It concluded what was a tantalising day for the Cricket North teams in the Greater Northern Cup one-day competition.
Westbury and Riverside also played a ripping grand final rematch which paralleled the Knights and Eagles match.
The Blues gave the Shamrocks' formidable 8-193 a shake but fell 15 runs short of victory at Ingamells Oval.
Mowbray captain Luke Scott described his side's fight-back win as unbelievable.
"I think with seven overs to go they only needed 30 with four or five wickets in hand so it was a massive effort from Jim (Storay) and Sam Artis to pull that out for us," he said.
Scott also lauded Storay for making 58 with the stick earlier in the day.
Given the wicket, the skipper felt his group had come up about 30 runs short of a winning score.
So he was thrilled they bowled well.
Spinning duo Jackson O'Toole, with 2-20, and Ishang Shah helped slow up the run rate through the middle overs.
"Spin has been really effective for us this year and they again played a super role," Scott said.
The Eagles' captain rated it one of his team's best wins in a while and they sung the song loud and proud.
"It's super special and something we'll remember for a while," he said.
"We've got a pretty good rivalry with these guys and played some close games in the last couple of years.
"So to end up on top is outstanding for us and it's certainly one we will cherish."
Scott gave insight into how his troops approached the dying stages of the match. "It was about trying to take the game as long as we could and executing our skills," he said.
"We thought the wicket was going to provide enough variable pace that if we just bowled at the stumps, they would have to try and do something they probably didn't want to do or didn't feel comfortable doing.
"Once we got Sean (Harris) out, who was batting through the middle overs, it put some pressure on their lower order and we were able to build dots and take wickets." While it was a tough pill to swallow for South Launceston who finished on 9-190, there were positives.
Stand-in skipper Sisitha Jayasinghe explained they had five regulars unavailable, including captain Jeremy Jackson, Doug Ryan, Jackson Young, Brodie Jarrad and Mackenzie Barker.
Harris, a prolific run-scorer who retired from full-time duties at the end of last season, made a stellar return with his knock of 34.
Early on, he blasted a Shah ball through mid-on to the boundary and you got the sense if he stayed in, South would win.
Storay got through Harris' gate and sent the bails flying which added a twist to the match with the Knights 6-161 with seven overs to go.
Otherwise, it was the outstanding efforts of South's teenagers which drew praise from the crowd.
Jack French's 20 runs were memorable.
He smacked Shah for four during an innings in which he displayed power and patience.
It was a performance that didn't go past Jayasinghe.
"We've got a few youngsters earmarked for bigger things in the future and Frenchy is certainly one of them," he said.
Jayasinghe spoke broadly about the young brigade.
"It's a testament to our coaching staff who worked hard throughout pre-season with these youngsters and they're getting to a level where they can easily slot in and replace some of our more senior guys who were unavailable this week," he said.
"I said to the boys, while it was very disappointing to lose by one run, everyone got a hell of a lot out of playing a game like this."
The Westbury versus Riverside score line almost mirrored the one at NTCA no. 2.
The Shamrock's posted 8-193 before the Blues were all out for 179.
After losing Dean Thiesfield early, Westbury captain Daniel Murfet and Nathan Parkin enjoyed plenty of time in the middle.
Parkin made a patient 40 and Murfet got to 62 before they both fell victim to Patty Mackrell's bowling.
"Nathan and I had a pretty good reflection on our games last weekend against Latrobe and Launceston and wanted to try and get back to what we do best," Murfet said. "We've both got out caught nearly every other time this year trying to hit balls that probably weren't there."
Kieren Hume finished 35 not out.
Mackrell, the Blues coach, highlighted the importance of Hume's innings to the game.
"There were a lot of momentum swings. Early on, we had control with the ball and to their credit, Parkin and Murfet batted well through a tough period and made the most of it once they got in," he said.
"We wrestled back the control again before Hume came out at the end and got away from us."
Mackrell said the Blues got off to a good start with the bat with Tom Garwood making 49 and Zac Towns reaching 26.
"Peter New batted at the end and he was run out to a very good run out which probably changed momentum back in their way and we weren't able to get back into it after that," he said.
"They played well and probably won the important moments but I feel like we've got a lot of things to take away from that game and there's a lot of improvement left in us."
The Shamrocks snared two run outs which pleased Murfet.
