The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Greater Northern Raiders defeated in Cricket Tasmania Premier League

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated November 12 2022 - 5:42pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Nichols, of South Hobart Sandy Bay, put the Raiders to the sword with a big unbeaten century. Picture by Paul Scambler

South Hobart Sandy Bay proved way too strong for Greater Northern Raiders as Cricket Tasmania Premier League reverted to one-day action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.