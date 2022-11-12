South Hobart Sandy Bay proved way too strong for Greater Northern Raiders as Cricket Tasmania Premier League reverted to one-day action.
Harry Nichols was the difference, scoring almost as many runs as the entire Raiders team as the home side cruised to a 155-run win at Queenborough Sports Ground.
Nichols smashed an unbeaten 135 off 91 deliveries at a strike-rate of 148.35 with a dozen boundaries and seven maximums.
With Tom Andrews also hitting 77 off 60, the Sharks were able to recover from 2-15 to post 8-297 off their 50 overs.
Opener Eamonn Vines had also made a rather more patient 29 off 56.
James Beattie (2-77) and spinner Dravid Rao (3-35 at an economy of 3.50) both took top-order wickets but had no answer once Nichols broke the shackles.
Sam O'Mahony (1-47) and Jono Chapman (1-51) took the other wickets to fall.
It was a familiar story in Raiders' reply with the best partnership coming from the ninth wicket.
Chapman continued to present a compelling case to bat higher up the order by top scoring with a run-a-ball 42. He hit as many fours (seven) as the rest of his team and their only six before being the last wicket to fall.
Cooper Anthes (23) and Alistair Taylor (11) were the only other batters to reach double figures as wickets fell with alarming regularity.
Anthes and captain Charlie Eastoe helped the Raiders recover from 4-34 but they then lost 4-13 before Chapman and Rao restored some respectability.
George Seward was the chief destroyer, taking 5-34 off his 10 overs with all his scalps being recognised batsmen.
George Town's Gabe Bell (2-24) had the honour of skittling Chapman to end the contest while Caedence Kuepper (2-26) also added to the Raiders' woes.
North Hobart needed just 39 overs to inflict a seven-wicket defeat on University who were restricted to 76 by Iain Carlisle (5-23) and Tom Rogers (4-24).
The chase took less than 14 overs with captain Jack White making 30.
Lindisfarne also made short work of Glenorchy at KGV.
The hosts were bowled out for 102 in the 34th over with Jatinder Singh top scoring with 30 in a 42-run last-wicket partnership.
Will Sanders (5-36) did most of the damage.
Keegan Oates' 61 not out and 29 from Nathan Ellis anchored the 25-over chase.
The closest contest of the day came at New Town Oval where the hosts chased down Kingborough's 9-255 to win by six wickets with six overs to spare.
Anthony Adam made 107 and Josh Henley 72 for Kingborough with Anthony Mosca taking 5-38.
Mosca then made 106 not out and captain Mitch Owen 110 in New Town's successful chase.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.