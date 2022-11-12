Every Saturday at 9am, dedicated runner's from all walks of life and fitness levels come together to run through the Inveresk Precinct.
For hundreds of people it's become an unmissable tradition, and this Sunday 332 dedicated runners hit the track to celebrate a decade of weekly 5 kilometre park runs.
Founder Craig Boon said the idea was born out of similar events he saw in the UK, and although he never expected it to last ten years, hitting the milestone gave him "a real buzz".
"I've been a lifelong runner, it's always been an interest to me, but just to see so many people coming along for their Saturday morning exercise, whether it's walking, running, whatever, and just having the community behind it is fantastic," Mr Boon said.
"You can get out of it what you want to and we've had some fantastic elite runners that have come and done really good times. But then we've had people that have come and walked to 5k - you can go at your own pace."
Taking a step back from an organisational role for the day, Mr Boon was just there to enjoy the run with like-minded people in an environment he said was designed to be non-competitive and supportive.
"We really emphasise the fact that it's a run or a walk now, you can come and walk and it's not a race," he said.
"There's no gold medal for the first person over the line, it's very much about the individual."
Although participation numbers had dropped off over the pandemic, Mr Bool said it looked like the run was returning to pre-COVID levels.
Event director Amanda Aitken said the day was also about celebrating the dedicated volunteers that help out each week to keep time, coordinate the runners, and scan barcodes.
The sense of camaraderie between the runners, volunteers and organisers was, for Ms Aitken, as much a part of the day as the run itself.
"It's a really big part of my life, because of the people that you meet, the same people that show up every week," Ms Aitken said.
"I've made a whole network of friends - that's a very powerful thing."
Tasmania now has twenty parkrun events across the state, and with 430 across the entire country, it's a growing movement.
"For the community the great legacy is the community that's built around it," Ms Aitken said.
"Even though you might not have anything else in common - and I might run a 38 minute run, and that person might run a 25 minute run - it just levels you.
"It's not a race, it's about being part of a run in the park with 200 of your closest friends."
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
