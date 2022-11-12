Experience walker rescued in Labyrinth

The Examiner
Walker rescued from Labyrinth plateau, Lake St Clair

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
November 12 2022 - 3:30pm
A Westpac rescue helicopter was dispatched on Friday night when a solo walker activated their emergency personal locater beacon while walking north-west of Lake St Clair.

