Experience walker rescued in Labyrinth

A Westpac rescue helicopter was dispatched on Friday night when a solo walker activated their emergency personal locater beacon while walking north-west of Lake St Clair.
The experienced walker, a 64-year-old male from Victoria was well-equipped for an extended and activated his beacon due to sustaining a minor injury and losing the main track.
A search and rescue ground crew comprising members of Tasmania Police, Ambulance Tasmania and the State Emergency Services was activated just after 9:19pm on November 11.
The walker, however, was located and rescued using crew from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
Police said the successful rescue was slowed by the walker switching the emergency locator beacon off in an attempt to conserve battery life.
"Tasmania Police would like to remind the community that GPS locator devices such as EPIRBs and personal locator beacons work best when sending a constant signal by leaving the device on and placing it in an open area with a view of the sky," Tasmania Police said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
