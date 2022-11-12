After being diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer in May 2020, Mel Nicholson decided to get in touch with the Cancer Council, a decision she says helped to save her life.
Ms Nicholson said when she was first diagnosed with cancer, all she could think about was her kids.
"My youngest was 14 months at the time, and my other child was six years old, and all I could think about was how they would cope if I didn't make it and how my husband would cope," Ms Nicholson said.
"I sort of got on with it and tried to be strong. I got to the point where I was just physically exhausted, and that just took its toll on me mentally.
"There was a time when I was actually fainting a lot, collapsing a lot and I started having really dark thoughts."
Ms Nicholson said she decided to get in touch with the Cancer Council who were able to offer assistance.
"They helped me a lot, and literally pulled me back off the edge and I credit them with saving my life as much as just a surgeon," she said.
Now two years in remission, Ms Nicholson decided to set up Longford's first ever Relay for Life, and on Saturday, about 150 people participated in the event.
"Damien Benson (Banjo's Longford franchisee owner) and I were having a chat one day and we said we both wanted to do something.
"At first we thought we could do a sausage sizzle and raise some money, but then we decided to contact the Cancer Council, and from there, we created the Relay For Life in Longford.
Ms Nicholson has managed to raise over $30,000 so far, and said she was delighted with the turnout.
"Right now, I feel good. In the last six months, I have really turned a corner.
"It took quite a while to get over the fatigue from chemo, there would be days when I felt heavy and it was hard to move, but now I feel good.
"I just started back at work, so I'm sort of getting back to normal life."
Ms Nicholson said she encouraged people to take notice of their bodies and to trust their gut instincts.
Relay For Life state manager Alicia van Ek said she was excited to be part of the Relay for Life event in Longford, which would be the official launch for the 2023 season.
"It's a huge event for us to be able to launch it here in Longford. It's been instigated by one of the community members who's approached us and wanted to bring Relay for Life here to Longford," Ms van Ek said.
"We've had over 150 people registered and 20 teams which is fantastic and the Longford community have already raised over $30,000."
Next year there will be five events in the 2023 season for Relay for Life spread across the state.
"In particular, we are very excited about our Launceston event. This year, we are able to bring it indoors to the Silverdome.
"It's Tasmania's very first indoor outdoor relay, where we will be doing a lap inside, then outside, combining the indoors with outdoors," she said.
Director of supportive care, Sarah De Jonge, said it was great to see people in the community coming together to support other Tasmanians.
"To hear that our supportive care services inspired her to raise funds for Cancer Council Tasmania, is just amazing," she said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
