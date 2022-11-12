The University of Tasmania has partnered with the Australian musical theatre festival this weekend to unite local practitioners with industry leaders in the pursuit of creating theatre.
Head of theatre with the College of arts, law and education, Dr Asher Warren, said the weekend was a unique combination of classes, panels and performances.
"The AMTF Maker's Weekend is a fantastic event which aligns with our focus, in the University's Theatre and Performance program, to nurture and upskill local Tasmanian theatre makers," Dr Warren said.
"It's about creating new work that is engaging, inclusive and innovative."
Underpinning the weekend will be the work participants undertake towards the development of a new Australian musical - Paper Stars.
Dr Warren said this would involve a diverse group of theatre players.
"There will be a great range of classes, panels and performances that span a range of skills and topics including directing, writing, acting, stage management, producing, choreographing.
"This partnership means all of the UTAS Theatre and Performance students have access to the whole program," he said.
Since the first festival, the AMTF has partnered with the University to help nurture and develop new musicals.
"The partnership between UTAS and AMTF has been a wonderful chance to build connections, develop ideas and new work, and has been enjoyable too," Dr Warren said.
The Maker's Weekend will involve a number of well-known Australian artists including actor and writer James Millar, Opera Australia senior producer Pella Gregory, producer and writer Vicki Madden, and director, singer, producer and educator Tyran Parke.
The Australian musical theatre festival maker's weekend runs from November 12 - 13, and is held at the Annexe Theatre in Launceston.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
