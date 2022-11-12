The Examiner
Australian musical theatre festival maker's weekend held in Launceston

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
November 12 2022
The Australian Musical Theatre Festival Makers Weekend will take place at the Annexe Theatre in Launceston on November 12-13. Picture Cameron Jones Visuals

The University of Tasmania has partnered with the Australian musical theatre festival this weekend to unite local practitioners with industry leaders in the pursuit of creating theatre.

