The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

East Launceston Bowls Club members raise $1000 for the Holman Clinic

SB
By Shiarna Barnett
Updated November 11 2022 - 9:15pm, first published 4:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John McKenna presents a $1000 cheque to Fiona Woolcock (Holman Clinic nursing director) with members of the East Launceston Bowls Club. Photo by Shiarna Barnett.

Members of the East Launceston Bowls Club have been meeting monthly on a Friday to raise money for the Holman Clinic. The group raised $1000 by making a $5 donation to attend the lunches and by members receiving humorous fines if they forgot to wear their shirt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SB

Shiarna Barnett

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.