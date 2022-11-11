Members of the East Launceston Bowls Club have been meeting monthly on a Friday to raise money for the Holman Clinic. The group raised $1000 by making a $5 donation to attend the lunches and by members receiving humorous fines if they forgot to wear their shirt.
"A few of us have been involved with the Holman Clinic and we had no hesitation when deciding who to give the funds to." Member John McKenna said.
Donations to the Holman Clinic are significant in improving the outcomes of a patient's experiences at the Holman Clinic from bettering staff members to improving the furniture.
"We're just so lucky that we have such a strong community that supports the Holman Clinic." nursing director of the Holman Clinic Fiona Woolcock said.
The group will continue to have monthly lunches to raise further funds.
