Weather worries do not impact LSSSA swimming carnival

Around 220 students from 11 primary schools took part in the Launceston State Schools Sports Association's swimming carnival at Riverside Swimming Centre.
Event organiser Justin Neal was pleased with how the day turned out.
"The carnival went really smoothly, there were no hiccups at all," he said.
"There was a concern about a thunderstorm but that didn't eventuate, which was good, so the weather turned out to be really nice for the officials and the swimmers."
Division A: East Launceston 190, Riverside 150, Trevallyn 146, Punchbowl 132, Youngtown 58, West Launceston 53
Division B: Norwood 195, Glen Dhu 149, Summerdale 140, Invermay 104, St Leonards 96
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.