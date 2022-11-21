Strong arts community advocate Andrew Palmer is one of the new faces on the City of Launceston Council.
Mr Palmer from Palmer Dance Studio and husband of MLC Rosevears Jo Palmer was the seventh councillor voted in, with 1444 votes.
"I'm really grateful for the opportunity to serve," Cr Palmer said.
"It doesn't matter what your background is. I'm big for community and helping people in whatever they want to pursue in life."
He said the new council reflected the thriving arts community in Launceston.
"The people have spoken and you can't deny that," Cr Palmer said.
"Launceston is really setting the scene. So the rest of Australia can see that we do an amazing job here. We have the means and talent right here in our backyard to really give it a red hot crack."
Cr Palmer said Launceston was a place that got behind theatre - from singing to dancing.
"We do get involved and we do support people," he said.
Cr Palmer said his grassroots campaign which involved a lot of door knocking showed him the importance of communication and openness.
"It's everything," he said.
"People respect that whether or not you can give them the answer they want. They see that you are listening."
He said door knocking proved people had a shared love of their community.
"Some of those conversations sometimes were really hard and some of them were really positive," Cr Palmer said.
"People just wanted a chance to voice their opinion on what the council should be and what they expect from the council. And my role, I really do believe, is just listening and acting and to the best interests of the community."
Cr Palmer said while partner Ms Palmer is taking on a wider field of politics, he wants to put his focus in Launceston council.
"I just want to do the best for my community here in Launceston. I love this city. I love Launceston, I love the community," he said.
"Who knows what the future holds?"
To his students, Cr Palmer said he'd "never stop my dancing studio".
"I've been dancing since I was 10 years old, it's definitely my passion," he said.
"I really love my dancing families and my students."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
