A doctor has called for better action on the regulation of vapes in an effort to curb smoking rates in Tasmania.
Compared to the other states, Tasmania has the shortest life expectancy per capita income, and usually has the highest smoking rates out of any other state or territory in the country.
A staggering 21,000 Australians die from cigarette smoking alone each year.
Dr Alex Wodak from the Australian Tobacco Harm Reduction Association said smoking rates are not falling in Australia as rapidly as in countries that are friendly to vaping such as the United Kingdom, the USA or New Zealand, where vaping rates are much higher.
He said smoking is more of an issue for middle aged and older smokers than it is for young people.
"Of course it's important to get young people off smoking, but middle-aged and older smokers are at much more risk of dying in the next few years from cancer, lung or heart disease," Dr Wodak said.
"When vaping is properly regulated, it's possible to get middle aged and older smokers to quit in large numbers, but they're not quitting in large numbers in Australia."
He said Australia has made the safer option much harder to get than the deadly option which is available from 20,000 outlets across the country.
"It's very common to hear smokers say they've tried 10, 20 or 30 times to quit with a multitude of different methods and nothing's worked for them," Dr Wodak said.
"It's also common to hear people with that kind of history that they've switched to vaping out of curiosity, and a week later they had their last cigarette.
"There's no doubt that vaping is a very effective way to quit smoking and much more popular than all the other techniques we know of."
Dr Wodak said it is possible to help smokers quit without having large numbers of young people "out of control on vaping".
"We've made a complete mess of this. Here we are in Tasmania with the highest smoking rates and there's only 13 doctors in Tasmania prepared to write a script for you. Then you have to find a pharmacy that's prepared to issue that script."
Premier and Minister for Health Jeremy Rockliff said reducing the rate of smoking continues to be a priority for the Tasmanian Government, but they would not weaken laws to accommodate the growing vape market.
"We know that smoking has a significant impact on people's health as well as the community more broadly and our state's health system," Mr Rockliff said.
"Whilst we have made some progress to reduce smoking rates in Tasmania, we are seeing attempts to `re-normalise' smoking within our communities through the use of e-cigarettes or vaping, targeted at young people.
"A smoking product licence allows us to monitor the uptake of these products across the state, which is important considering the lack of evidence to support e-cigarettes as smoking cessation aids," Mr Rockliff said.
